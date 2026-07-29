Iran warns continued US actions threaten security of Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN— Iran has warned that continued US military actions pose a serious threat to the security of the Strait of Hormuz, regional stability, and freedom of navigation, while accusing both the United States and Israel of undermining international peace and security.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council open briefing on the situation in the Middle East on July 28, Gholamhossein Darzi, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN, accused Israel of carrying out repeated military actions against Lebanon and violating Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing such actions as a continuing threat to regional and international peace and security.

Turning to US allegations against Iran, Darzi rejected "baseless" and politically motivated accusations, accusing Washington of attempting to justify its unlawful military actions against Iran through misinformation and disinformation.

He added that the United States had violated the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law through its military operations against Iran.

Referring to the attack on a school in Minab, he described the incident as evidence of US violations of international law and asserted that American officials had publicly acknowledged and defended their actions.

Darzi said those responsible for alleged violations would ultimately face accountability before international judicial bodies, urging the Security Council and the wider international community not to allow impunity for such actions.

