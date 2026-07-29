Iran rejects southern Strait of Hormuz shipping route

TEHRAN — Iran will not recognize a southern shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz "even for one hour," Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said, arguing that any future arrangements governing one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints must be based on Iran's security requirements and the terms of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

In an interview with IRIB, Gharibabadi said Tehran considers the Strait of Hormuz an integral component of its national security and strategic deterrence, warning that the establishment of an alternative southern maritime route would undermine Iran's effective sovereignty over the waterway.

The senior diplomat said the fifth clause of the Islamabad memorandum, reached following negotiations between Iran and the United States, explicitly requires that the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz be carried out under arrangements established by Iran.

According to Gharibabadi, the wording of the provision was the subject of lengthy negotiations and was included only after intensive discussions between the parties.

He said Iran fulfilled its obligations by establishing a northern navigation corridor near Larak Island and notifying the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the designated shipping route. However, he accused the United States, in coordination with Oman, of creating a separate southern route through Omani waters and directing vessels away from the Iranian-designated corridor, describing the move as a clear violation of the memorandum.

Gharibabadi stated that some commercial vessels that were instructed by Iranian authorities to return to the northern route were pressured to continue along the southern corridor, alleging that U.S. forces used threats and unmanned aerial vehicles to prevent them from changing course.

"Iran will not recognize the southern route even for a single hour," he said, adding that several countries had proposed allowing temporary use of the corridor until a broader agreement is reached, but Tehran had categorically rejected the proposal.

The deputy foreign minister said any return to pre-conflict arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz would contradict Tehran's strategic objectives and diminish one of the key outcomes of the recent conflict.

Gharibabadi also stressed that, under the memorandum, responsibility for mine-clearing operations in the Strait rests exclusively with Iran. He said Tehran has informed other parties that it will not permit foreign naval vessels to conduct mine-clearing activities.

On diplomacy, Gharibabadi denied reports that Iran had sought negotiations or requested a ceasefire with the United States during the latest round of hostilities. Instead, he added Washington had sent messages through intermediaries expressing a desire to prevent further escalation and explore ways to manage the conflict.