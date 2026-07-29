TEHRAN – The Iranian animated feature film “Legend of Sepehr,” directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi, is set for a wide theatrical release in Russia following its run in Iran.

According to the film’s Russian distributor, Cinema Park Distribution, the theatrical release of “Legend of Sepehr” will begin in Russia on August 20, Mehr reported.

Under the agreements reached and the addendum to the distribution contract, the rights for theatrical and public screening of this animation have been secured and finalized for the Russian market and several countries in the region.

Furthermore, the Russian distributor announced that, alongside the commercial release, a special event is being coordinated to foster empathy and commemorate the children of Minab, with further details to be announced once finalized.

“Legend of Sepehr” is an adventure, fantasy, and family-oriented animation centered on themes such as family, responsibility, courage, and standing against darkness. It won the Best Animation award at the New York International Film Awards (NYIFA) in 2025.

In a fabled land, a young boy named Sepehr and his loyal cheetah, Baboo, embark upon a brave yet light-hearted quest to rescue their family and friends from the clutches of Ahriman, the dark lord of evil, who seeks an eternal reign of shadows.

From peaceful island life to chaotic adventures across mystical lands, this duo faces monsters, meets eccentric allies, and discovers the power of laughter along their journey. As they strive to defeat Ahriman and save their world, Sepehr and Baboo prove that sometimes, the greatest weapon against darkness is a heart and an unbreakable spirit.

The “Legend of Sepehr” combines thrilling action and touching emotional moments with lighthearted humor, delivering a visually stunning tale of resilience and unity. With bright animation, humorous moments, and its richly-knit plot, the animated movie depicts friendship and family worldwide and how a belief in minor acts of courage could light up even the darkest moments of life.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran. While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture. An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike. These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SS/SAB

