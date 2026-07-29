Iranian parliament prepares reciprocal bill over potential UK IRGC blacklisting

TEHRAN- Iranian lawmakers have submitted draft legislation outlining reciprocal measures in response to the British government's reported plan to designate the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, a senior member of parliament said on Wednesday.

Hossein Ali Hajideligani told Tasnim News Agency that the bill, titled "The Law on Reciprocal Action against the Designation of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization by the British Government," has been formally submitted to the Iranian Parliament's presiding board for consideration.

According to Hajideligani, the proposed legislation contains 11 articles and was drafted in anticipation of 'a potential British decision to place the IRGC on its terrorism list.'

The lawmaker said Parliament would move swiftly to advance the bill should London proceed with the designation, which was a "miscalculated" decision.

"If the British government takes such an action, it will not see peace in the region," Hajideligani said, adding that the draft has already been registered in Parliament's legislative system and is ready to enter the formal legislative process if required.

The parliamentary initiative follows a strong condemnation by Iran's Foreign Ministry of Britain's reported decision to blacklist the IRGC, with Tehran describing the move as 'politically motivated and inconsistent with international law.'

The ministry emphasized that the IRGC is an official branch of Iran's Armed Forces, operating alongside the Army to safeguard the country's independence, territorial integrity and national security. It also underscored the force's role in combating the Daesh (ISIS) militant group.

The Foreign Ministry warned that Iran reserves the right to adopt reciprocal measures in response to any British designation of the IRGC and said the UK government would bear responsibility for the political, legal and diplomatic consequences of such a move.

