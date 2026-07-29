Russia denounces Ukraine's attack on Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea as a ‘terrorist act’

TEHRAN — The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced Ukraine's attack on an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea, labeling it a "real terrorist act."

"This is a real terrorist attack. In modern terms, it's a terrorist attack," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio on Wednesday, adding that the incident stems from a broader revival of global piracy.

The Kremlin also warned that the strike represents a direct provocation against Tehran.

“The Kyiv regime blew up an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. This is an attack on Iran,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, emphasizing that the strike demonstrates the necessity of eliminating "the threat" emanating from Ukraine.

The weekend attack triggered an explosion aboard the merchant vessel, killing one Iranian sailor and severely injuring another.

Following the strike, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched an urgent diplomatic push, holding a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. During the conversation, Araghchi strongly condemned the Ukrainian military’s assault on civilian infrastructure and urged the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, and the broader international community to denounce Kyiv’s aggression unequivocally. He demanded that the perpetrators, masterminds, and foreign backers of the attack be held fully accountable.

Araghchi also issued a sharp rebuke on X late Sunday, directly targeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Araghchi said, “Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war.” He added, “In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, I made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires to deliver an official and strong protest, reiterating that attacks targeting the lives, property, and trade routes of Iranian citizens will not be tolerated.

