PGPL confirms 2026/27 fixture list: Date set for Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Iran Football League Organization has officially released the full fixture list for the 2026-27 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season, confirming the date for the match between Esteghlal and Persepolis.

The draw ceremony for the 26th edition of the PGPL was held at Tehran's Olympic Hotel, with representatives from all 18 clubs in attendance.

Following the draw, the Tehran derby will take place in the fifth round of the new campaign.

With the league expanding to 18 teams, the 2026/27 season will feature 34 matchweeks. As a result, the return derby is set to take place 17 rounds after the first meeting, while the exact date, kickoff time, and venue for both encounters will be announced later by the League Organization.

The upcoming showdown will mark the 107th Tehran derby.