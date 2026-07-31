Iran, Armenia seek to turn shared corridor into a trade engine

TEHRAN- In line with realizing transport diplomacy and developing regional trade, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia met with the Head of Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

The two sides exchanged views on solutions for developing international road transport cooperation between the two countries.

According to IRNA from the Public Relations Department of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, this meeting, which was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Affairs Center of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, and the Acting Director of the Transit and International Transport Office of the Organization, emphasized the firm resolve of both sides to strengthen transit infrastructure and remove existing obstacles.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, referring to the serious determination of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop trade and international transport cooperation with Armenia, said: "With the holding of a transport meeting in Armenia and intensive negotiations at the ministerial level of the two countries, a draft of a comprehensive memorandum of understanding has been prepared."

Reza Akbari stated: "This draft focuses on axes such as infrastructure development, removing border crossing obstacles, reducing or eliminating road tolls, and increasing the reception capacity of transit fleets in the territory of the two countries."

Emphasizing the high capacity of Iran's trade exchanges with neighboring countries, he noted: "The establishment of parallel corridors in the region and the full activation of the Iran–Armenia–Georgia corridor can significantly increase the level of trade exchanges and play a decisive role in the regional supply chain."

During this meeting, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, while welcoming the expansion of economic and transport cooperation with Iran, reported on the progress of infrastructure projects.

Galchian said: "The development of transit infrastructure is on the right track, and these measures will play an effective role in reducing drivers' problems, facilitating the movement of transit fleets, and improving border logistics."

Referring to previous specialized meetings between high-ranking officials of the two countries, he added: "In the near future, another specialized meeting will be held between the officials of the two sides to carefully examine the proposed items in the memorandum of understanding and operational solutions for developing bilateral cooperation. The results of these negotiations will be announced through diplomatic channels."

The Acting Director of the Transit and International Transport Office of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization also emphasized the full coordination of executive bodies to advance common goals.

Seyed Hossein Hosseini said: "These dialogues, within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran's macro-policy of developing strategic relations with neighbors and becoming a regional transit hub, are of particular importance and demonstrate the determination of the two countries to overcome traditional obstacles and move toward sustainable economic convergence."

EF/MA