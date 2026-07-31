Iraqi ambassador's diplomatic visit to Mashhad

THRAN- Yasser Abdul-Zahra Al-Hajjaj, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in the holy city of Mashhad on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for expanding cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Upon his arrival, the Iraqi diplomat visited the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), one of Shia Islam's most venerated sites, offering prayers at the holy mausoleum. He subsequently visited the gravesite of the martyred leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, where he paid his respects to the esteemed scholar.



Ambassador Al-Hajjaj also held talks with the custodian of the Astan Quds Razavi, the administrative body overseeing the Imam Reza Shrine. During the meeting, he extended condolences on the martyrdom of the Leader and engaged in discussions on enhancing religious and cultural cooperation between Iraq and Iran.



The diplomatic visit further included a meeting with the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi Province. The two sides explored key areas of mutual interest, including economic partnerships, tourism development, cultural exchanges, and the improvement of services provided to pilgrims traveling between the two nations.



The city of Mashhad annually hosts the largest number of Iraqi pilgrims and travelers, holding a distinguished position in fostering people-to-people ties and deepening the religious and cultural bonds that unite the two countries.