No Iranian universities in THE Sustainability Impacts Ratings due to sanctions

TEHRAN – The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings (previously THE Impact Rankings) report has included no Iranian universities in its 2026 list because of sanctions against the country.

“Institutions based on jurisdictions, or associated with organizations and individuals, which may be facing international sanctions will not be able to participate in the Sustainability Impact Ratings while sanctions are in place, in line with our compliance requirements,” ISNA quoted THE Senior Data Editor, Manuel Pedroso, as saying.

“As payment is required to be part of the Sustainability Impact Network, we wouldn’t have way to get payments from Iran due to sanctions. If the institution is not part of the network, it won’t be able to participate in the Sustainability Impact Ratings,” he added.

Pedroso noted that’s what they had communicated with to all Iranian institutions interested in participating in 2026 Sustainability Impact Ratings. The official went on to highlight that Iranian universities can still participate in THE other rankings, free of charge.

THE Sustainability Impact Ratings is the only global ranking measuring how institutions worldwide advance sustainability in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

THE Impact Rankings were launched in 2019, and since then, Iranian universities have been included in this ranking. In THE Impact Ranking 2025, 34 universities from Iran were placed among the top universities pursuing sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Over the past years, imposed international sanctions have had far-reaching impacts on Iran’s science, technology, and higher education systems. Challenges arising from these illegal sanctions include limited access to laboratory equipment and materials, difficulties in executing financial transactions for purchasing services and paying membership fees to international scientific bodies, a decline in research collaboration opportunities, and the participation of Iranian researchers in international conferences.

Iran’s rankings in THE 2026

The THE Asia University Rankings 2026 has placed 90 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions, up from 85 universities in 2025. The 2026 ranking includes 929 universities from 36 territories.

Sharif University of Technology is placed first in the country, with a global ranking of 76, Borna news agency reported.

Amirkabir University of Technology (79) and Iran University of Science and Technology (87) are ranked second and third.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (111), University of Tehran (120), Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences (131), Isfahan University of Technology (137), Tarbiat Modares University (162), Shiraz University of Technology (166), and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (154) are placed fourth to tenth in the country.

The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment) 24.5 percent, Research Environment (volume, income and reputation) 28 percent, Research Quality (citation impact, research strength, excellence and influence) 30 percent, International Outlook (staff, students and research) 7.5 percent, and Industry (income and patents) 10 percent.

THE World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2026 placed 101 Iranian universities among the top universities.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and Sharif University of Technology, ranking 351–400 globally, were placed first in the country.

Iran University of Science and Technology and University of Tehran were placed second, with a global ranking of 401–500.

Shiraz University of Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked 501–600 globally; they ranked third nationwide.

In THE rankings by Subject, Iranian universities were placed among the top universities in the world in 11 subject areas.

The country’s best ranking is in Engineering. The 2026 Engineering ranking evaluates universities across five core disciplines: general engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, civil engineering and chemical engineering.

Sharif University of Technology (126–150), University of Tehran (151–175), Amirkabir University of Technology (251–300), Iran University of Science and Technology (251–300), University of Tabriz (301–400), Isfahan University of Technology (401–500), and Tarbiat Modares University (401-500) are ranked first to fifth, respectively.

The Business and Economics ranking assesses performance across three core disciplines: business and management; accounting and finance; and economics and econometrics.

University of Tehran (201–250), Iran University of Science and Technology, and Sharif University of Technology (301–400), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (401–500), Shahid Beheshti University (501–600), and Yazd University (601–800), are placed first to fifth.

The 2026 Medical and Health ranking evaluates universities across medicine, dentistry, nursing and other healthcare disciplines.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (251–300) is placed first in the country. Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences (301–400), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and Tarbiat Modares University (401–500) are ranked second and third.

The 2026 Arts and Humanities ranking encompasses a diverse range of subjects, including: languages, literature and linguistics; history; philosophy; theology; architecture; archaeology; and art, performing arts and design.

Iran University of Science and Technology and University of Tehran (401–500) ranked first in the country. Followed by Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shahid Beheshti University, Shiraz University, and Tarbiat Modares University, ranking 501–600 globally.

The 2026 Life Sciences ranking evaluates universities across four core disciplines: veterinary science, biological sciences (including biology and biochemistry), agriculture and forestry, and sport science.

University of Tehran is placed first, with a global ranking of 401–500. Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Isfahan University of Technology, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, University of Maragheh, University of Tabriz, and Urmia University ranked second (501–600).

The 2026 Physical Sciences ranking assesses universities across several core disciplines: physics, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, astronomy, geology, and environmental, earth and marine sciences.

Iran University of Science and Technology, and University of Tehran are placed first, ranking 301–400 globally.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Tarbiat Modares University ranked second with a global ranking of 401–500.

The 2026 Psychology ranking evaluates universities across several narrower disciplines: clinical psychology, educational psychology, sport psychology, business psychology and animal psychology.

Iran University of Medical Sciences, Kharazmi University, and University of Tehran ranked 501–600

Allameh Tabataba’i University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shahid Beheshti University, Tarbiat Modares University, University of Isfahan, and University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences ranked 601+.

The Law ranking evaluates excellence across: constitutional and administrative law; international law; commercial and corporate law; criminal law and justice; and legal theory and jurisprudence, among other topics.

University of Tehran, ranking 301–400 globally, is the only Iranian University placed in this subject area.

The 2026 Social Sciences ranking encompasses a diverse range of subjects, including: communication and media studies, politics and international studies (including development studies), sociology, geography and anthropology.

Tarbiat Modares University, University of Tabriz, and University of Tehran shared the first place, ranking 401–500 globally.

Ferdowsi University of Mashhad is placed second (501–600), Shiraz University, University of Isfahan, and Yazd University are placed third, with a global ranking of 601–800.



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