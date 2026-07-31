Martyred Iranian Air Force pilot laid to rest in Shiraz

TEHRAN — The body of Brigadier General Majid Kazemi, a brave Iranian Air Force pilot who was martyred during a military mission against US bases, was buried in the city of Shiraz. Many people from all parts of society came to pay their respects to the fallen hero.

Brigadier General Kazemi was martyred on March 2, 2026, during a major military operation. In response to attacks by US and Israeli forces, two Iranian Su-24 bombers flew through advanced radar and air defense systems to strike the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a main US military hub in the region. The mission successfully hit its target and sent a strong message of warning to adversaries.

On their return flight over the Persian Gulf, the aircraft were hit by enemy air defense systems.

After DNA tests confirmed his identity, General Kazemi's body was first brought to Shahid Lashgari Air Base in Tehran, where he received full military honors. He was then brought to his home city of Shiraz for his final burial.

On the same day, other Iranian pilots in F-5 aircraft carried out another strike against Camp Buehring, a US military base in Kuwait.

These actions honor the tradition of Iranian pilots during the Iran-Iraq War. They show that Iran’s military has the courage and skill to defend the country against any outside force. Iranian officials stated once again that any attack on the nation will be met with a strong and immediate response.

