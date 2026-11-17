Kayhan argued that recent disruptions in the US aviation system reflect deeper weaknesses within the country. The newspaper wrote that when a nation claiming global leadership struggles to manage a basic domestic function such as its air transportation network, and when senior officials openly acknowledge technological shortcomings, it points to the beginning of a new phase of structural decline.

According to the paper, the Trump administration has neglected major domestic challenges, including economic problems, a large budget deficit, and aging infrastructure. Instead, it has devoted resources to costly confrontations abroad, particularly with Iran. Kayhan concluded that flight disruptions reveal more than technical failures. In its view, they highlight an empire whose priorities have been distorted by an unsuccessful pursuit of hegemony at the expense of internal stability and development.



Sobh-e-No: Moving beyond neither war nor peace

Sobh-e-No examined ways to escape the prolonged state of neither war nor peace. The answer lies neither in starting a new conflict nor in simply declaring a desire for peace. Instead, it requires a strategy that reduces the risk of future aggression, creates conditions for a credible agreement, and strengthens Iran s economic and social resilience against outside pressure. The paper stressed the distinction between advocating peace and designing policies capable of achieving it. While support for peace is a valuable aspiration, effective peacebuilding requires understanding threats, assessing power relations, and choosing tools that can influence an opponent s behavior. Peace is a national necessity for Iran, but lasting peace cannot be achieved by ignoring threats or accepting them permanently. Sustainable stability must be built through deterrence, political management, and stronger national capabilities. In this view, peace is not simply a demand but a result of deliberate strategy and policy.

Sazandegi: The integrated US and allied missile defense network

Sazandegi focused on the significance of Iranian drone strikes against the Al-Riffa base in Bahrain. The newspaper argued that the importance of the facility should be understood within Iran s broader effort to disrupt the integrated air and missile defense network maintained by the US and its regional allies in the Persian Gulf. Weakening early-warning radars and fire-control systems became a major objective of Iranian operations during the 40-day conflict. The rationale is straightforward: radar installations and surveillance centers function as the eyes of a defense network, and disrupting them can reduce the ability to detect and intercept future attacks. From this perspective, the strike on Al-Riffa represented part of a wider effort to impose costs on US military infrastructure across the region. Sazandegi argued that Tehran seeks to demonstrate that the presence of American forces in Persian Gulf Arab countries does not guarantee the safety of their facilities and equipment. The attack was portrayed as a signal that regional military assets remain vulnerable despite extensive defensive arrangements.

Arman-e-Melli: The Strait of Hormuz on the threshold of a new order

Arman-e-Melli described the Strait of Hormuz as one of Iran s most important strategic assets. The newspaper argued that Tehran understands both the significance of the waterway and the leverage it provides in regional and international affairs. According to the paper, the 40-day war involving Iran, the US, and Israel highlighted the strait s importance more clearly than ever. Without such a confrontation, it argued, neither Iran nor outside powers might have fully appreciated the extent of its strategic value. The conflict also forced regional neighbors as well as European and American actors to reassess the role of the waterway. Despite the losses and costs imposed on Iran, the conflict showcased the considerable influence associated with Hormuz. In its view, if Iran faces threats to its national security or territorial integrity, it possesses several means of response, including actions affecting the security and operation of the strait, thereby increasing pressure on other states.

Hamshahri: Europe on alert over fears of Iran

Hamshahri discussed Iran s deterrence capabilities and the concerns they have generated among the US and its allies. The newspaper argued that the evolution of Iran s deterrence doctrine, particularly the idea of responding without geographical limits, has created new security concerns for American military facilities in Europe. According to the paper, growing concern is reflected in increased security measures at US bases, the relocation of combat and refueling aircraft, warnings to military families, and efforts by European countries to strengthen air defense systems. Hamshahri interpreted these developments as evidence of anxiety over the possible expansion of threats against American military interests. Amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington, the newspaper argued, Iran s deterrent capability and the potential consequences of military action against the country have once again become central factors in international security calculations. This, it concluded, demonstrates the continuing influence of Iran on military planning across a broad geographic area.

