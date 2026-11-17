TEHRAN- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the destruction of a US radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, while Iranian forces have intercepted and captured additional US drones in separate operations. Meanwhile, two separate maritime incidents involving tankers have been reported in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened tensions in the strategic waterway.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the IRGC said its forces had carried out a precision strike early in the day, destroying a radar system belonging to US forces stationed at Sheikh Isa Air Base on Bahrain Island.

The operation, according to the statement, was conducted in response to repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones and formed part of the IRGC’s ongoing air defense and electronic warfare operations.

The Corps said its forces had recently intercepted, destroyed, and captured several US-operated drones, including aircraft from the MQ series and the MQM-170 type.

It stressed that the continued violation of Iran’s airspace, as well as the use of military bases and facilities in regional countries to conduct hostile operations against the Islamic Republic, would not go unanswered.

The IRGC warned that US military commanders would be held responsible for the consequences of such actions.

IRGC Captures Ninth US MQM-170 Drone

In a separate announcement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Division had captured another US-made MQM-170 drone through an electronic warfare operation south of Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

According to the statement, Iranian specialists successfully took control of the unmanned aircraft and brought it down intact, without sustaining damage.

The latest operation brought the number of MQM-170 drones captured by the IRGC to nine, the statement said.

The Corps added that the repeated interception and seizure of advanced US military equipment demonstrated the extent of the losses sustained by US Central Command (CENTCOM), suggesting that the number of lost assets had become so considerable that even American commanders could no longer keep track of them.

The IRGC also rejected the notion that the United States’ claimed technological superiority could guarantee the security of its military equipment, warning that Iranian airspace would not become a testing ground for aggressors.

It emphasized that any hostile action by the United States would be met with a decisive response from Iran’s defenders.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army's Public Relations Office announced that its Air Defense Force had shot down a US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle over the Strait of Hormuz.

The drone was struck and destroyed by domestically developed air defense systems operating under the command of Iran’s integrated air defense network, the statement said.

Tanker Incidents Reported in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz

In a separate development, the Iranian Navy announced that an oil tanker had caught fire and sustained heavy damage after striking a sea mine while navigating a restricted area in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

The Navy’s Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that the incident had occurred several hours earlier, when the tanker was sailing through a prohibited maritime zone east of the strait with its navigation systems switched off and in violation of regulations announced by the Iranian authorities.

The vessel struck a sea mine, triggering a fire and causing extensive damage, according to the statement.

The Navy stressed that the incident underscored a new reality in the strategic waterway, declaring that the era of unilateral dominance and the imposition of political will through threats had come to an end.

It added that the Strait of Hormuz had become an arena governed by law and mutual respect, emphasizing that vessels seeking to navigate the waterway must coordinate their movements with the Iranian Armed Forces.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker had been struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing eastbound through the Persian Gulf, before entering the Strait of Hormuz.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, UKMTO said it had received a verified report of the incident. It added that all crew members were safe and accounted for, while the extent of damage to the vessel and any potential environmental impact remained unknown.

The maritime monitoring agency advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.