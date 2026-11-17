TEHRAN – As public opposition inside the United States to war with Iran grows louder, a familiar machinery is grinding back into motion: anonymous intelligence leaks, sensational headlines and speculative investigations that, taken together, seek to do one thing — retroactively justify a war of aggression that has already failed, and preemptively justify the next round of it.

Two recent American media reports — one by CNN about an alleged Iranian “dirty bomb” plot in Washington, and one by The New York Times about Iran’s dams — are not isolated stories. Read together, Iranian officials and independent experts say, they form a coordinated narrative operation: to tell Americans that the war, despite its enormous cost and failure, was necessary, and that Iran’s civilian infrastructure must now be treated as a fair target.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dismissed both narratives in a post on X: “In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH. Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it.”

A plot without proof

On November 17, CNN reported, citing seven U.S. officials, that “new US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC.”

In its own second sentence, the network conceded the crucial point: officials “continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot.”

No names, no documents, no intercepted communications, no timeline, no evidence presented to the public. Only anonymous sourcing and a terrifying phrase — dirty bomb in Washington — placed directly above a debate about a war most Americans oppose.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf called it precisely what it is: “False flags are back in the air. Blood-profiteers are on the mic. This is a guilt-and-blackmail campaign to shame Americans for rejecting Iran war and saying NO to Israel-first politics.”

The logic is old and familiar. When a war cannot be justified by its results, it must be justified by the enemy’s alleged intentions. An unprovable, undated future plot in D.C. is invoked to legitimize very real, already-committed acts of aggression thousands of miles away.

Selling necessity after failure

The political function of the dirty-bomb story is not to inform, but to reframe.

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran did not achieve its declared objectives. It did not break Iran’s will, did not fracture Iranian society, and drew the United States deeper into a regional confrontation with incalculable economic and strategic costs. Inside America, the dominant question is growing: why was this war fought at all, and why should it continue?

The answer now being manufactured is: because Iran left Washington no choice. Because Tehran was allegedly planning something so horrific — a radiological or chemical attack on the American capital — that the war, however costly and illegal, becomes “necessary.”

As Ghalibaf noted in another post, “Same false flags, same war mongering, new logos. The right’s credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to NYT and CNN.” Iranian observers also point to the unprecedented concentration of media ownership, including Larry

Ellison — described by Tehran as Israel’s largest private donor — emerging as CNN’s new owner, as a textbook case of media capture.

From water to warfare: criminalizing civilian infrastructure

If the CNN report criminalizes Iran’s intentions, The New York Times report of November 16 criminalizes Iran’s geography.

Under the headline “War May Answer Longtime Riddle of Iranian Dams Built for No Clear Reason,” reporters Sanam Mahoozi and Erika Solomon suggest that Iran’s vast network of dams and water transfer projects — at least 533 dams, according to water expert Nima Shokri of Hamburg

University of Technology — may have been built to support secret missile cities.

The article itself admits: “Given the secrecy surrounding Iran’s missile program, any connection between it and Iran’s ambitious, decades-old initiative to develop water infrastructure remains speculative.”

Speculative is an understatement. The evidentiary chain is this: Dr. Shokri looked at a map of airstrikes on suspected military sites and noticed it roughly resembled his own map of dams. Seven water and military experts, including former Israeli military intelligence analyst Danny

Citrinowicz and Washington Institute fellow Farzin Nadimi, then told the Times it would be “logical” for missile sites to be near water and power.

Map overlay plus “would be logical” equals a 2,000-word insinuation that hundreds of civilian dams are dual-use military assets.

As Ghalibaf responded: “Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their ‘experts’ tell NYT: ‘dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use.’ Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use.”

Even experts hostile to Tehran rejected the story. Esfandyar Batmanghelidj noted that fewer than 50 of Iran’s 500+ large dams even have turbines to generate electricity, demolishing the idea that they were built to power military facilities. “If you want redundancy for a clandestine military site, you install cheap diesel generators underground and drill a well. Why would you build tens or hundreds of expensive dams that can be easily blown up?”

He added the obvious third variable the Times ignored: to the extent that there is a pattern of missile strikes near dams, it is because dams are built in mountainous areas and military sites are located in mountainous areas.

Former Iranian environment official Kaveh Madani was blunter: “Speculation is not evidence. Spatial proximity is not causality. Even those who attacked Iran have not made such claims linking dams to missiles! This reductionist, sensational narrative is irresponsible journalism with potentially dangerous consequences for civilian water infrastructure.”

Law on paper, impunity in practice

The danger is not theoretical. During the recent aggression, Iranian officials say water reservoirs in Khomeyn in Markazi Province, Haftkel in Khuzestan, and Bamani in Sirik, as well as desalination facilities on Qeshm Island, in Nikshahr and Tis in Sistan and Baluchestan, and in the village of Banji in Jask, were already targeted — cutting off water to civilian populations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei warned that portraying geographical proximity of civilian infrastructure to military facilities as grounds for designating it a legitimate military target is neither a credible argument nor a substantiated claim. Rather, he said, it is a sinister fallacy intended to legitimize attacks against civilian infrastructure and normalize grave violations of international humanitarian law.

He specifically cited Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which provides special protection for dams, dikes and nuclear electrical generating stations precisely because attacks on them unleash severe civilian losses.

The NYT piece even dredges up the 2018 arrests of wildlife conservationists to suggest they may have accidentally happened upon sensitive military sites in protected areas like Hormozgan’s Tarom, hit by U.S. airstrikes on July 14. A storage shed for hay for Laristan wild sheep thus becomes, by implication, a missile clue.

A correction appended to the Times story is revealing: an earlier version imprecisely implied the Karun-4 Dam itself was hit. In fact, strikes hit areas near it. The distinction matters — and shows exactly where this logic leads.

The real audience: Americans who said no

Why now? Because the real audience is not in Tehran. It is in Michigan, Texas and California.

Americans, across party lines, increasingly reject another endless Middle East war fought in the name of Israel-first politics. That rejection is the single biggest obstacle to escalation.

Hence the two-step operation: CNN frightens Americans with a dirty bomb in their capital to make them feel like potential victims rather than reluctant funders of aggression; the NYT reassures them that the next targets — dams, tunnels, pipelines — are not civilian lifelines in a water-scarce country, but secret military nodes.

Together they deliver the message Washington needs: the last war, however disastrous, was necessary, and the next war will be clean, precise and aimed only at military targets.

Iran has made clear it knows how to respond to any act of aggression. But as Baqaei warned, silence in the face of campaigns to normalize attacks on protected civilian objects will have devastating consequences — not merely for the region, but for humanity as a whole.

Spatial coincidence is not proof. Anonymous fear is not intelligence. And journalism that paves the way for bombing dams is not reporting. It is targeting.

