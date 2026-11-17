TEHRAN — Deutsche Bank waved through about $582 million in payments it later called suspicious, all tied to Jeffrey Epstein, and its own files show that people inside the bank saw trouble coming.

A leak of more than 15 million internal records, reviewed by the Financial Times and a consortium of over 200 journalists, puts the figure at more than double the $250 million that U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s staff reported in August.

The German multinational bank took Epstein on in August 2013, five years after his conviction for soliciting a minor and after JPMorgan had dropped him.

Its own staff rated him high risk. Senior wealth management leaders approved him anyway, with sign-off from the head of compliance and the general counsel for its Americas arm. A relationship manager pitched $2 million to $4 million a year in revenue.

Warnings kept coming. A 2015 email called Ghislaine Maxwell an alleged “co-conspirator in Epstein’s illegal activities,” then cleared a trust naming her as beneficiary because she was not a client.

The bank told Epstein in December 2018 it would close his accounts, yet two reference letters went to foreign banks in spring 2019, one saying an account had no anti-money-laundering problems. The suspicious activity reports came only after his July 2019 arrest.

Billionaire financiers Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, and Glenn Dubin, co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management, appear in the records as apparent sources of Epstein’s money.

The same banks, the same names

JPMorgan paid $290 million to Epstein’s victims and $75 million to the Virgin Islands, admitting nothing. Both banks judged a client worth more than the risk.

Only Ghislaine Maxwell has been prosecuted. Prosecutors are reportedly now examining lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn, who told House investigators in March that no federal authority had ever questioned them.

The leak also shows Deutsche accidentally disclosed Trump’s tax information in 2017.

An FBI memo in the Epstein files repeats one source’s claim that Epstein worked with Israeli intelligence and that prosecutor Alexander Acosta was told he “belonged to intelligence.”

Epstein’s ties to Ehud Barak, the former prime minister and defense minister of Israel, are documented, and the lenient 2008 deal remains unexplained.

A strangulation claim with a timing problem

On Monday, a forensic specialist presented a different reading of the 2019 autopsy.

The claim that Epstein was strangled comes from Michael Freeman, a forensic epidemiologist who holds a tenured associate professorship in forensic medicine and epidemiology at Maastricht University (a public Dutch university primarily funded by the Dutch government) and who serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

Working from autopsy files supplied by Epstein’s brother Mark, he says a ragged, Y-shaped neck mark, apparent fingernail marks above it, and a left-shoulder hemorrhage fit strangulation from behind better than hanging. New York’s medical examiner “stands by its determination” of suicide.

Freeman is not a board-certified forensic pathologist, never examined the body, and says journals have rejected his work so far.

Mark Epstein, who long insisted on murder, posted the photos himself, and Michael Baden made similar claims for the same family in 2019.

So why are the BBC, CBS and the New York Times pushing it now, after years of treating it as fringe, on the day a bank leak implicates Wall Street and Congress reopens the files?

A theory can be sincere and still conveniently timed. Following the November 2026 midterm elections, House Democrats prepare to take over leadership of the House Oversight Committee in the 120th Congress in January, promising public hearings into powerful men linked to Epstein, including Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act still withhold records on national security grounds.

Whether this media pivot reflects genuine scrutiny or a way to steer upcoming congressional hearings away from intelligence complicity and Wall Street impunity, Epstein’s wealth, protection, and death remain shielded by the institutions that profited from him.