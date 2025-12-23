TEHRAN – The illusion that Jeffrey Epstein was a singular, anomalous monster operating in a vacuum has finally dissolved into the sulfuric air of the American political necropolis.

With the release of Data Set 8 from the Department of Justice on December 23, what once seemed conjecture is now undeniable: the myth of a “lone wolf” financier has collapsed, replaced by the confirmation of a structural architecture of depravity—one that places Donald Trump not on the margins, but squarely at its core.

These files, despite being aggressively sanitized by an institutional shield, reveal a presidency and justice system designed to protect a cartel of predators, intelligence assets, and Zionist billionaires.

Despite layers of cover-up, the undeniable, visceral presence of Trump anchors this latest tranche. For years, the public was fed a fable of a rift between the two men, yet Data Set 8 provides receipts of a darker kinship.

Document EFTA00036086—a letter from Epstein to convicted predator Larry Nassar—contains a chilling admission: “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch.’”

Was it dismissed as inauthentic, as some claim, or overlooked by the incompetent feds simply because it does not explicitly mention “Trump”? Either way, this is not mere bravado; it is the operational vocabulary of a predatory elite, signaling recognition in a culture that commodifies innocent children as resources to be harvested.

The revelations advance into the territory of capital crime, forcing a reckoning with the bloody collapse of the “American Dream.”

In document EFTA00036085, a survivor testifies that Trump participated in her sexual abuse and was present for the murder and disposal of her newborn child in Lake Michigan—allegations of depravity defying conventional scandal.

Further testimonies detail a limousine driver overhearing Trump and Epstein discussing the “abuse of girls,” while others identify Ghislaine Maxwell (under the alias “Lisa” Villeneuve) luring victims to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago parties hosted specifically “for prostitutes.”

EFTA00028716 stands out as particularly damning, showing that the Southern District of New York held records of Trump’s flights on Epstein’s jets far beyond the seven trips publicly acknowledged.

These are markers of a man fully integrated into a blackmail-ready predatory network. It is, therefore, little wonder he has twice ascended to the presidency. Within this machinery, being compromised, complicit, and blackmailed seems not accidental but essential—a prerequisite to becoming the chosen figurehead of the Empire’s hottest popularity contest.

The deeper scandal is the institutional drive to conceal this decay. The DOJ has acted less as a prosecutor and more as a high-level cleanup crew, rushing to “wrap up” the case to protect co-conspirators.

Even now, the DOJ flouts the law, over-redacting documents and removing critical files in acts of “digital disappearing.” House representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie have blasted this conduct, arguing that selective disclosures violate transparency laws and betray victims, urging Congress to enforce compliance.

Who are they protecting? Alongside Trump and the intelligence establishments of Israel and the U.S. stands Leslie Wexner, the pro-Israel retail tycoon and “Mega Group” co-founder whose financial support launched Epstein’s rise.

The DOJ’s refusal to pursue Wexner—the operation’s primary financial engine—suggests a protected tier of the billionaire class.

Wexner is a keystone of a Zionist-intelligence matrix where dark money, pro-Israel funding, and intelligence gathering overlap.

So Epstein was not a mastermind, but a middle manager for a complex enterprise designed to bypass oversight for weapons, influence operations, and the collection of sexual leverage.

Epstein was also the tactical broker in a syndicate functioning as a transnational parastatal entity.

One of his primary roles was brokering surveillance empires for figures like Ehud Barak—the former Israeli Prime Minister and intelligence chief who visited Epstein dozens of times.

Together, they orchestrated deals embedding Israeli cyber-spying infrastructure into African and Asian nations, creating strategic footholds impossible to dislodge.

This collaboration culminated in Carbyne, a surveillance firm rooted in Israel’s intelligence ecosystem and funded by Rothschild capital.

Leaked correspondence portrays Epstein as a high-level fixer for Barak, opening back-channels to Russian officials regarding Syria and utilizing philanthropic networks as corridors for influence.

The involvement of figures like John Stanley Pottinger, Douglas Leese, and Adnan Khashoggi links this syndicate to even deeper intelligence channels.

The massive network masked darker logistics: the relocation of Israeli and American intelligence-linked planes to an Ohio base, utilized for shadow networks of arms smuggling and influence operations.

This is where the “tail wags the dog.” The American and Western deep state machinery—including Wall Street behemoths like JPMorgan that laundered billions—is deployed to ensure impunity for a ruling class prioritizing Zionist agendas over the vulnerable.

It also looks like a geopolitical honeypot fusing organized crime with dark money, binding the global elite through shared guilt while ensuring the most incriminating links to the “Enterprise” remain redacted.

Though much has surfaced, the Epstein construct still conceals its architects and its purpose. But it is certain that George Carlin was right: “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”

In the end, the revelations are an indictment of the Western establishment’s soul. In any nation with moral decency, evidence of involvement from all the figures, such as Trump—from rape allegations to witnessing infanticide—would have triggered immediate exile and imprisonment.

Instead, we see gaslighting and tribalism where the powerful consume the vulnerable and use the DOJ to hide the remains. We have only been shown the tip of a vast, redacted iceberg; there are thousands of hours of tapes seized by the FBI that the public has never seen.

Until transparency breaks the pattern of concealment, the American justice system will remain a willing accomplice to a global syndicate of corruption—proof that for the elite, accountability is a currency they spend only to redact.