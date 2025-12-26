The devil’s island and the never-ending scandal

TEHRAN – The saga began three decades ago with an island. It was a place that for years served as a sanctuary for an assembly of the most renowned and powerful figures in the realms of politics, finance, art, technology, and even the scientific circles of the West, most notably from the United States.

Guests would arrive via private jets at “Little Saint James.” On this secluded private estate, shielded from the public eye, the media, and the reach of the law, they engaged in immoral and, at times, heinous depravities.

The island’s proprietor was Jeffrey Epstein, and the victims of these satanic banquets were teenage and underage girls, trafficked through his extensive network and supplied to his distinguished guests.

Though judicial inquiries were initiated several times, Epstein remarkably escaped the net on every occasion.

Leveraging deep-rooted and expansive connections within the highest echelons of American power, he successfully suppressed the truth and continued his criminal enterprises.

As the list of victims from this mysterious and diabolical island grew daily, Epstein was finally apprehended in early summer 2019 on charges of sex trafficking. Approximately one month later, news broke that he had committed suicide in his prison cell.

However, given the extreme sensitivity of the matter and the involvement of dozens of America’s most influential and famous figures, he had been under exceptionally rigorous surveillance.

The American public never accepted the suicide narrative; the prevailing belief is that he was “liquidated” to ensure the terrifying realities of this historic and gruesome case would remain forever buried.

Yet, Epstein’s death was not the conclusion. Public opinion remains fiercely adamant about uncovering the true dimensions of this file.

Pressure mounted to the point that Congress passed legislation granting the government a one-month deadline to disclose the relevant documents and details.

Recently, however, the Department of Justice—operating under the Trump administration—acted contrary to the congressional mandate by releasing only a fraction of the documents and photographs, and even then, re-redacting certain sections after their initial release.

Currently, the focal point of attention is the American government’s desperate struggle to scrub Donald Trump’s fingerprints from this sordid and scandalous case.

By selectively leaking documents and fueling controversies surrounding Trump’s political adversaries—such as Bill Clinton—the government is attempting to divert attention from its own genuine role in this saga.

This maneuver has not been particularly successful and appears to have triggered a significant fracture within Trump’s own social base.

Regardless of these efforts or their eventual outcome, one fact remains indisputable: the moral collapse of the United States. Today’s internal American disputes are not a quest for truth or an exercise in justice; they are merely the maneuvers of political rivalry.

It is now plain for all to see that the possession of power and wealth has enabled certain individuals to position themselves above the law, behaving as though they are entitled to do as they please.

The Epstein case is an iceberg whose tip has barely breached the surface, and the full truth will likely never come to light. Nevertheless, the nexus between moral and political corruption in this affair is undeniable.

Was Epstein’s “Devil’s Island” a factory for gathering “kompromat” on famous figures to extract concessions at critical junctures? Is it rational to believe a single individual stood behind this entire network?

Is this an isolated case, or part of a broader, ongoing reality? Furthermore, the level of Trump’s subservience to the Zionists is both unusual and telling.

Given the track record of the Israeli regime and existing clues, is there a link between this subservience and the Epstein case? These are among dozens of profound questions for which the world may not receive honest answers anytime soon.

In the final analysis, one must consider that this case is unfolding within a nation and a ruling establishment that portrays itself as the “world’s sheriff,” dictating moral and human rights standards to the rest of the globe. It is doubtful that history has ever witnessed a situation so profoundly farcical yet simultaneously perilous.

Source: Sedaye Iran, the online newspaper of the Institute of the Islamic Revolution of Iran — December 25, 2025