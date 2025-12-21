At least 16 files vanish from DOJ Epstein records page, including Trump photo

At least 16 files vanished from the U.S. Justice Department’s public page for Jeffrey Epstein records less than a day after posting, including an image showing Donald Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to AFP’s Sunday report, no public explanation or notice accompanied the removal.

The DOJ said on X that photos and materials would continue to be reviewed and redacted “in an abundance of caution.”

Online speculation surged, and House Oversight Committee Democrats highlighted the missing Trump photo, asking, “What else is being covered up?”

Senator Dick Durbin previously said Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi “pressured the FBI” to put roughly 1,000 personnel on round-the-clock shifts to review about 100,000 records, instructing staff to “flag” any mention of Trump.

The broader release has deep gaps. Missing are FBI survivor interviews and internal DOJ memos on charging decisions—materials central to explaining how Epstein avoided serious federal charges and instead pleaded guilty in 2008 to a lesser state offense.

This approach has angered some Epstein accusers and members of Congress, who fought to pass the law that forced the department to act.

“I feel like again the DOJ, the justice system is failing us,” said Marina Lacerda, who alleges Epstein started sexually abusing her at his New York City mansion when she was 14.