New Epstein estate photos show Trump surrounded by women with blacked-out faces

House Democrats released a selection of photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including some of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and the former Prince Andrew, AP reported Saturday.

The dozens of photos initially released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The photos were released without captions or context and included a black-and-white image of Trump alongside six women whose faces were blacked out.

The president said he hadn’t seen the photos from Epstein’s estate released Friday, but they were “no big deal.”

Many of the photos have already circulated in the public. Democrats pledged to continue to release photos in the days and weeks ahead, as they look to pressure Trump over his Republican administration’s earlier refusal to release documents in the Epstein probe.

The Democrats initially released 19 photos Friday morning, then roughly 70 more photos later Friday, including one of Epstein taking a bath, a photo of him with a swollen lip, photos of his home and a photo of him posing with a book about the scandal.



Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, has said he parted ways with him long before he faced the sex trafficking charges. Clinton, too, has minimized his relationship with Epstein, acknowledging that he traveled on Epstein’s private jet but saying through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of the late financier’s crimes.