In a sudden political pivot, President Donald Trump on Sunday urged House Republicans to release the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files, claiming “we have nothing to hide” on Truth Social—contradicting his prior opposition.

Skeptics call it cynical: With Senate passage unlikely, Trump saves face with his restive MAGA base while evading scrutiny.

Last week, 23,000 documents—a fraction of the Justice Department’s archive—exposed Trump’s longstanding ties to Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker and evidently Israeli intelligence asset.

Revelations included a 2019 email: “Of course he [Trump] knew about the girls.” A 2011 note to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted sex-trafficking accomplice, added that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein's home with a trafficking victim—claims he denies.

The U.S. president recently dismissed the files as a “Democrat hoax,” while top administration officials met Representative Lauren Boebert in the Situation Room to urge her to drop her support for a discharge petition to force a House vote on releasing the files; Trump also pressed House Republicans to block the effort.

His July halt on disclosure ignited MAGA fury, exploding into a feud with ex-ally Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he called a “ranting lunatic” and “traitor,” conceivably for demanding transparency.

Now, over 100 Republicans, including Representatives Thomas Massie and Boebert, support the Epstein Files Transparency Act for a House vote this week.

Critics slam the hypocrisy: The Mar-a-Lago host to Epstein's “recruits” now plays innocent amid kompromat exposing elite enablers.