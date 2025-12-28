Major hack exposes Netanyahu’s chief aide in corruption scandal

THERAN – The illusion of impenetrable security surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has been shattered once again, revealing what cyber resistance group Handala called the “rotten core of power” festering within Israel in a statement on its website on Sunday.

In an operation dubbed “Bibi Gate,” the pro-Palestine hacking collective breached the personal iPhone 16 Pro Max of Tzachi Braverman, Netanyahu’s chief of staff and the so-called “gatekeeper” of the Prime Minister’s deepest secrets.

Handala has released a 110-page document detailing Braverman’s private contacts, exposing a web that binds senior security officials, diplomats, and media figures to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Among the exposed names and contact numbers are former War Minister Yoav Gallant, police commander Nitzav Shlomi Sagie, U.S. Embassy advisor Hana Aminia, and even Netanyahu’s wife, Sara.



A sample of the 110-page document released by Handala, exposing private numbers of the regime’s elite



The leaked files peel back the curtain on the hypocrisy of Israel’s leadership. While the regime has been waging a brutal war on Gaza, Braverman has been captured on video hosting lavish, taxpayer-funded “Shabbat dinners” designed to further his personal ambition of becoming Israel’s ambassador to the UK.

Handala alleges this diplomatic push is motivated by a desire to reunite with an “old lover” in London.

The group released footage of these exclusive gatherings, where foreign ambassadors are seen mingling and toasting in opulent settings—backroom deals disguised as tradition.



Video of private Shabbat dinner with foreign ambassadors - Footage obtained from Braverman’s phone showing off-the-record interactions with foreign diplomats



In a blow to Israel’s operational security, Handala also unmasked Netanyahu’s elite “inner ring” of bodyguards.

These agents, who rely on anonymity and typically hide behind dark glasses and masks, were filmed at Braverman’s private parties with their faces fully visible.

The faces of Netanyahu’s “invisible” inner guard, exposed by their own complacency.



By publishing these images, the hackers have effectively burned the identities of the agents charged with protecting the Prime Minister.

The hack also entangles the administration further in the ongoing “Qatargate” scandal, where Netanyahu’s inner circle is accused of accepting secret payments tied to influence operations.

The leaked chats contain Braverman’s mockery of the “next in line” for the premiership and details of a secret trip with a companion named Alexandra in December 2024, funded by public coffers.