Pro-Palestine group publishes names of Unit 8200 operatives, posts $10,000 bounties

The pro-Palestinian hacking collective Handala released personal and professional details Saturday on ten individuals it identified as operatives of Israel’s Unit 8200, offering $10,000 rewards for verified information about each target.

The publication builds on Handala’s earlier actions—exposing Israeli nuclear and military sites, revealing personal details of senior military scientists, and claiming infiltrations of radar and Iron Dome systems—marking an escalation in its revelations campaign against Israel’s military-intelligence apparatus.

Unit 8200, Israel’s so-called elite signals intelligence and cyber warfare division, has come under sharp criticism for mass surveillance of Palestinians, accused of intercepting and storing millions of private communications to exert control and coercion.

Rights groups argue these practices weaponize technology against civilians, violating international law and entrenching systemic repression.

Handala, operating as the Handala People's Resistance Front of Truth-Seekers (HPR), frames its actions as counter-terrorism against “Zionist regime criminals.” According to its website, each individual “is currently under investigation.”

The group also stated it “sent a bouquet of flowers to a Zionist militant and placed it in his car,” publishing photos as proof of physical proximity.

The named operatives

Former cyber security head Ron Weinberg allegedly “advised senior stakeholders” at 8200 from 2019-2021.

Roy Kalfon from Hadera is described as a “cyber and RF intelligence analyst” who “investigated cyber incidents” and “collected intelligence on enemy activities” during 2017 to 2020.

Daniel Elishayev of Holon, an officer with 6.5 years in 8200's cyber-technology center, reportedly “led cross-functional teams on 13 operational projects.”

Elad Katz, identified as a major who headed the Cyber Product Section from 2012 to 2020, allegedly “managed 70 analysts in intelligence collection” and now works in threat research.

Jonathan Assayag specialized in “network protocols and cyber security” during his four-year leadership tenure.

Kama Ben Yaakov, a former commander of intelligence analyst training, allegedly “led SIGINT inquiries” and “mobilized multidisciplinary teams.”

Liad Israel Rozenberg is described as a data scientist who “conducted advanced Big Data analysis” and “developed frameworks that reduced team workload by 40%.”

Noa Haas, a Blue Team co-leader, reportedly “led research during cyber incidents” and managed SIEM solutions.

Omer Rizhi, a squad leader who received a “Colonel Certificate of Excellence,” allegedly “developed new technological solutions.”

Senior security researcher Omer Yehudai is identified as specializing in “DNS server research and Android reverse engineering.”