Another Israeli soldier indicted, in less than a week, for spying for Iran

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime has reportedly indicted, in less than a week, another one of its soldiers on charges of carrying out spying activities for Iran, including transferring sensitive information on a military site to an “Iranian handler.”

Israeli news site Ynet reported on Thursday that 22-year-old Rafael Reuveni had been indicted for communicating with an Iranian intelligence operative via the Telegram application.

“Prosecutors indicted a 22-year-old soldier from Be'er Sheva on charges of contacting an Iranian handler and carrying out tasks in exchange for payment, while serving in the military,” the news site wrote.

Underlining that the case is being investigated by Israel’s Shin Bet spy agency and a police crime unit, the report added that Reuveni carried out several tasks, including filming a local park and bus stop near his residence, documenting activity in a shopping mall, and gathering information on it.

“Reuveni shared information about his military base, including personnel estimates and emergency procedures, and pledged to update the handler if the base entered wartime readiness. He was also asked to provide names of others who might be recruited to Iranian intelligence,” Ynet cited the indictment as saying.

This comes as another Israeli spy allegedly working for Iran was apprehended days ago.

An indictment was filed on Sunday against Shimon Azarzar, a 27-year-old from Kiryat Yam, on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence agents and carrying out security missions under their direction, reported i24news.

The defendant “exploited” his girlfriend, who serves in the Israeli military’s reserves, in order to obtain various pieces of information about the Israeli military and Air Force bases.

The investigation by the Shin Bet and the police revealed that over a period of more than a year, Shimon Azarzar maintained contact with Iranian intelligence agents and carried out a variety of security-related missions at their direction. In this context, he transmitted photos and locations of sensitive sites in Israel and even offered to provide his handlers with vital information from Israeli military bases.

Another similar case occurred earlier in November, with Israeli media reporting that a 23-year-old Israeli citizen, of Tiberias, had been detained on charges of spying for Iran in exchange for money.

“Yosef Ein Eli, 23, allegedly received thousands of shekels to collect intelligence for Iranian operatives on hotels, IDF soldiers and senior officials in latest case of Israelis charged with espionage since Gaza war began,” claimed Ynetnews.

“He was arrested in September following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit of the police,” the report added.

The Tel Aviv regime has apprehended a number of individuals on charges of spying for Iran over the past couple of years. Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said recently that a “treasure trove” of intelligence containing millions of diverse and invaluable pages of data pertaining to the Israeli regime had been transferred to Iran.

“These documents contain [information on] the … regime’s previous and current projects, projects to upgrade and reprocess old nuclear weapons, joint ventures with the US and certain European countries, as well as full information on the administrative structure of, and those associated with atomic arms,” the Iranian minister said.

He noted that Israeli nuclear and military institutions as well as ordinary citizens cooperated with the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, sharing with Iran a large quantity of documents.

“The motive behind this cooperation was two-fold; first material incentives and getting money, and second, hatred of the corrupt and criminal Israeli prime minister,” he explained.