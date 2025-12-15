Tehran Symphony Orchestra unveils "Whispers Within" concert with classical, contemporary works 

TEHRAN- Tehran Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nasir Heidarian, will present its latest concert titled " Whispers Within" at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Thursday and Friday.

The program features piece s by German composer and pianist Felix Mendelssohn and Iranian composer Mohammad Reza Tafazzoli, blending classical Western repertoire with contemporary Iranian composition.

The first part of the program will open with the renowned piece "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by Mendelssohn, a quintessential example of Romantic-era music that holds a special place in symphony orchestras worldwide.

Following this, the Tehran Symphony Orchestra will perform Tafazzoli’s Symphony No. 1, titled "Whispers Within," composed in four movements. This work is considered a significant piece within Iran’s contemporary symphonic music landscape and serves as an excellent opportunity to showcase Iranian compositional talent on an orchestral scale.

Felix Mendelssohn (1809–1847) was a prominent German composer, pianist, organist, and conductor of the early Romantic period. Renowned for his diverse body of work, Mendelssohn composed symphonies, concertos, chamber music, organ pieces, and solo piano works. Among his most famous compositions are the overture and incidental music for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, which features the iconic "Wedding March," as well as the Italian and Scottish Symphonies, the oratorios “St. Paul” and “Elijah”, the “Hebrides Overture,” the mature Violin Concerto, the “String Octet,” and the melody used in the Christmas carol "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." His “Songs Without Words” are especially celebrated as some of the most beautiful solo piano compositions of his time.

Mohammad Reza Tafazzoli, born in 1974 in Karlsruhe, Germany, began his musical studies at Tehran’s Boys Conservatory, graduating in 1992. He later studied composition at Russia’s Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory under Boris Tishchenko. Returning to Iran in 2007 with an honor diploma, he now teaches at several Iranian art universities.

