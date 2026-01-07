Araghchi engages with Pakistani, Iraqi counterparts through letters

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dispatched diplomatic messages to the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iraq, as confirmed by Iranian diplomatic sources on Wednesday.

In Islamabad, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghadam, met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to deliver the message. During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral relations. According to a subsequent statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Dar underscored Islamabad's commitment to enhancing ties with Iran in key priority areas.

The Pakistani statement also noted that Dar briefed the Iranian envoy on the progress of various bilateral mechanisms aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries on multiple fronts.

Separately, in Baghdad, Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to convey a separate message from Araghchi. Iraqi sources indicated that the content of the message pertained to recent regional and international developments.

The specific details of the messages have not been made public by either the Iranian Foreign Ministry or the receiving nations. Such diplomatic exchanges are routine and often serve to coordinate positions or discuss matters of mutual interest.

Iran shares long borders with both Iraq and Pakistan, with relationships encompassing trade, security, energy, and regional stability.

