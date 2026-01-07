12th Tehran International Cartoon Biennial to open in Iranian Academy of Arts

TEHRAN- The 12th edition of the Tehran International Cartoon Biennial will be inaugurated on Thursday evening at the Iranian Academy of Arts.

The opening ceremony will be held with the presence of a number of Iranian cultural officials, as well as the event’s Brazilian judge Quinho Ravelli, and other members of the organizing and policy-making councils, along with veteran cartoonists, caricaturists, artists, and art enthusiasts.

The twelfth biennial will be simultaneously launched in the cities of Mashhad, Rasht, and Tabriz.

This year’s event features 646 works from 70 countries across various categories.

The exhibition of the selected works of the biennial will be running until January 25.

