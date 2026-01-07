‘Dangerous precedent’: Iran condemns Israeli FM’s illegal visit to Somaliland 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the provocative visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to the breakaway region of Somaliland.

In remarks to reporters, ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the act as a “dangerous precedent” and a “lethal blow” to the foundational principles of the United Nations. He referred to the international community’s emphasis on the need to respect the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Somalia as an independent member state of the United Nations.

Baghaei also stressed the need for “cooperation among the international community, Islamic and African countries to prevent the weakening of Somalia’s national sovereignty.”

Saar’s visit occurred on Tuesday. The Israeli official met with Somaliland's self-declared president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro). The visit followed an announcement by the Israeli regime ten days prior, in which it became the first entity to extend formal recognition to Somaliland as an independent state.

The international community, particularly Islamic and African nations, have strongly condemned the latest Israeli violation of law, and declared they stand firmly with Somalia to prevent the erosion of its sovereignty.

Analysts see the recognition of Somaliland by Israel in the light of the regime’s active pursuit of the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, a population it has massacred by the tens of thousands over the past two years through relentless carpet bombing of the densely populated enclave.

