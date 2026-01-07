First images received from Iran's newly launched Paya satellite

TEHRAN – The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has released the first images captured by its recently launched Tolou-3 satellite, commonly known as Paya. The images were received in recent days, following the satellite's successful orbital insertion.

On December 28, 2025, three Iranian satellites—Zafar-2, Paya, and Kowsar—were launched into orbit from Russian territory using a Soyuz launch vehicle. Initial telemetry signals confirming the satellites' normal operation were received hours after launch.

On Tuesday, Hassan Salarieh, the head of the ISA, provided the latest updates on the mission status in remarks to Tasnim. While confirming the successful deployment of all three satellites, Salarieh noted that the process of "injecting" the Paya satellite into its precise orbit "faced slight challenges," which were resolved over the past week. He emphasized that a key milestone was the successful activation of Paya's imaging cameras.

"The satellite undergoes numerous tests on the ground and in laboratories, but the performance of all sub-systems should be reassessed in space," Salarieh stated. He described the ongoing in-orbit testing as a "precise, step-by-step and multi-week process" conducted under real orbital conditions. This phase typically begins within one to two months of launch, with technical summaries of the results to be made available to space industry specialists.

Regarding the other two satellites, Salarieh reported conditions as "very good and according to schedule." Communication with the Kowsar satellite is stable, with its thermal control and power distribution systems described as "very ideal." The Zafar-2 satellite has also achieved stable communication.

All three satellites possess imaging capabilities. The Zafar-2 and Kowsar satellites are additionally equipped to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services, designed for low-bandwidth data transfer, which can be utilized during crisis management.

Zafar-2 features an imaging resolution of 15 meters per pixel. While not suited for identifying fine details, this capability is intended for macro-level monitoring of environmental factors such as forests, water resources, and agricultural land.

Paya is the heaviest Iranian satellite launched to date, with a weight of 150 kilograms, representing a newer class of Iranian satellite technology. It employs advanced telescopic camera technology with a base resolution of 5 meters per pixel, which can be enhanced to approximately 3 meters using onboard artificial intelligence algorithms. Paya is also equipped with a propulsion system for orbit adjustment and maintenance.

Kowsar is reported to be one of Iran's most advanced satellites, with an average Ground Sampling Distance (GSD) of 3.45 meters. Built to CubeSat standards—a design aimed at reducing manufacturing time and cost—it is equipped with cameras capable of capturing imagery in both the visible (RGB) and near-infrared (NIR) spectrums.

Iran's space program has continued its development activities in recent years despite heavy Western sanctions, focusing on the manufacture of satellites for various applications and supporting related infrastructure and research within academic institutions.

