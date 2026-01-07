Tehran theater to host reading performance of William Inge’s “Picnic” 

TEHRAN- Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater in Tehran will be playing host to a reading performance of American playwright William Inge’s 1953 play “Picnic” on Saturday.

The performance will be directed by Morteza Sabahi, based on a Persian translation by Araz Barseqian.

The cast will include Narges Eidi, Milad Mirbostani, Armaghan Sarvi, Nastaran Zeinali and Melika Talebian.

“Picnic” is a landmark play that explores the complexities of small-town life, youthful longing, and societal expectations.

Set during Labor Day weekend, “Picnic” tells the story of a small-town community preparing for its annual neighborhood picnic. The story centers around Hal Carter, a charming drifter who arrives in town looking for work. Hal visits his old college friend, Alan Seymour, who is dating Madge Owens, the most popular girl in town and the daughter of Flo Owens. Hal also does odd jobs for Helen Potts, a friendly neighbor, while Flo’s other daughter, Millie, remains shy and unassertive. Flo is wary of Hal, especially around her daughters, but Millie is drawn to him, and secretly, so is Madge.

As the story unfolds, Hal’s presence stirs excitement and tension among the young women. Millie, who does not have a date for the picnic, is suggested by Helen to accompany Hal, much to Flo’s disapproval. Meanwhile, both Millie and Madge find themselves attracted to Hal, leading to flirtations and romantic tension. During preparations for the picnic, everyone dances in Flo’s backyard to lively music, creating a lively and intimate atmosphere. Rosemary, a spinster schoolteacher who boards at the Owens house, disapproves of the young women’s flirtations but secretly admires Hal, especially as she waits for her own date, Howard Bevans.

The evening is filled with lively dancing, drunken antics, and emotional exchanges. Rosemary criticizes Hal’s social background, claiming he will never rise beyond his station, fueling tensions. Despite the chaos, Hal and Madge share a passionate moment.

The next morning, the aftermath unfolds. Rosemary and Howard leave to get married, while Madge, overwhelmed by her feelings, considers her future. Hal, falsely accused of stealing a car by Alan to force him out of town, faces the repercussions of his past. Despite the obstacles, Hal confesses his love for Madge and asks her to leave with him. She finally realizes her feelings and decides to follow him. The play ends with Flo watching her daughter depart, symbolizing hope, change, and the possibility of new beginnings.

