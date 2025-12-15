Iranian people will never submit to threats or aggression: deputy FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs says the Iranian people would never submit to threats or aggression, stressing that they would remain united in the face of any attack.

Speaking at the 11th United Nations Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations in Riyadh, Kazem Gharibabadi said unity among civilizations should be treated as a strategic priority amid growing global challenges.

The forum, held under the theme “Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity: Advancing a New Era of Respect and Mutual Understanding in a Multipolar World,” marked the 20th anniversary of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and was attended by foreign ministers and senior officials from around the world.

Gharibabadi, who led Iran’s delegation, said cooperation among civilizations could play a key role in countering terrorism, promoting lasting peace and security, advancing social and economic justice, and fostering shared scientific and technological development. He noted that Iran, which proposed the UN-designated “Year of Dialogue among Civilizations” in 2001, was ready to expand cooperation with other nations.

He argued that dialogue and diplomacy should replace conflict and coercion, warning that war-mongering and hegemonic policies were undermining international law and the principles of the UN Charter. He also criticized the weakening effectiveness of UN institutions, particularly the Security Council.

Addressing regional developments, Gharibabadi condemned repeated Israeli aggressions in West Asia, carried out with U.S. support, saying they had fueled instability and posed a serious threat to regional and global peace. He called on the international community and the United Nations to take a firm stance against such actions and to demonstrate greater responsibility in upholding human rights and global peace.

He accused Israel, backed by full U.S. support, of carrying out repeated attacks against the Palestinian people and several countries in the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and Qatar.

“These actions, marked by widespread violations of human rights and international law, are clear examples of warmongering and unilateral policies that undermine not only the oppressed nations of the region but also regional and global peace and stability,” he said.

“The unity of civilizations must act as a form of resistance against domination and war,” he said, adding that sustainable peace could only be achieved through sincere dialogue based on mutual respect.

Concluding his remarks, Gharibabadi said Iran would continue to defend national sovereignty and global justice. “The people of Iran will never surrender to threats and aggression,” he said. “They will stand united against any aggressor.”