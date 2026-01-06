Tehran rallies Latin American allies after US ‘law of jungle’ act in Venezuela 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his counterparts from Brazil and Cuba, with the recent U.S. military aggression in Venezuela dominating the discussions.

The conversations showed all three countries, like dozens of others in the world, view the American attacks on Venezuelan soil as well as the abduction of the country’s president as a fundamental threat to international law.

According to readouts from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi, in his call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, condemned the U.S. attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicholas Maduro and his wife as a “flagrant violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.” He warned of the dangerous consequences of American “bullying,” arguing that such unilateral actions “severely endanger the foundations of a rules-based international order and normalize the resort to force.”

The Brazilian side confirmed its agreement with Iran’s principled position. Foreign Minister Vieira characterized the U.S. seizure of a sovereign nation’s leader as an explicit violation of the UN Charter and pledged to pursue the matter in key regional forums, including the UN Security Council, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a body that was founded precisely as a regional forum excluding the U.S. and Canada to promote Latin American integration and independence from Washington’s historical colonialism.

A deep vein of discontent has emerged in Latin America with Washington’s latest display of its interventionist policy, seen as a relic of imperial overreach. A significant bloc led by Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and Nicaragua has issued forceful condemnations. They have denounced the act as a dangerous precedent of gunboat diplomacy that destabilizes the entire region.

In a parallel call with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Araghchi reiterated his condemnation and stressed the responsibility of all nations and the UN to firmly oppose this “dangerous law-breaking.” He praised the Cuban people and government for “standing firm against illegal economic pressure and foreign threats.”

Rodríguez, in turn, condemned Washington’s “illegal and destabilizing actions” in the region, especially the recent invasion of Venezuela. He emphasized Cuba’s resilience against foreign threats and highlighted the necessity for friendly nations to cooperate in confronting “aggressive unilateralism.” Both ministers agreed to bolster cooperation within multilateral frameworks like the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter and the Non-Aligned Movement.

