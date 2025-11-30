Saudi deputy FM holds talks in Tehran as Iran calls for stronger regional coordination

TEHRAN – Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Saud bin Mohammed Al-Satti, arrived in Tehran on Sunday for consultations with senior Iranian officials.

He was received in the morning by Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, at the Foreign Ministry.



According to the Foreign Ministry, the two officials discussed the state of Iran–Saudi relations and explored avenues to broaden bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest. The meeting also touched on key regional and international developments.

Araghchi condemned what he described as the ongoing genocide and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine, noting that Israel’s expanding military operations against Lebanon and Syria pose “the most serious threat to regional and international peace and security.” He urged enhanced coordination among regional and Islamic countries to curb Israel’s “warmongering and violations of international law.”

For his part, Al-Satti underlined Saudi Arabia’s position that closer coordination among regional states is essential for preserving peace and stability in the Middle East.

Following his meeting with the foreign minister, the Saudi deputy foreign minister also held talks with Mohammadreza Raouf Sheibani, Iran’s Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs, continuing discussions on regional issues.

Recently, Tehran and Riyadh have been engaged in consultations to further enhance mutual relations.

In early November, 2025, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulrahman al Rassi in Riyadh.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs underscored the strategic importance of the renewed relationship with Saudi Arabia, saying that growing cordial relations between Tehran and Riyadh are not just beneficial bilaterally but are a powerful force for regional stability and global peace.

Gharibabadi made the remarks in an X post following a visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at deepening cooperation and coordination between the two regional heavyweights.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Iran and Saudi Arabia, bound by many shared interests and mutual respect, are well-positioned to serve the common good of their peoples and advance regional peace.

Gharibabadi detailed his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs Abdulrahman al Rassi.

He said the discussions focused on bolstering collaboration within international, regional, and multilateral organizations, as well as advancing key areas like human rights and legal and judicial cooperation.

The officials also exchanged views on strengthening the pivotal role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Gharibabadi said he emphasized the need for the OIC to play a stronger role in addressing critical issues, including condemning the crimes of the Israeli occupation in Gaza and its aggressions in the region, while expanding cooperation among member states.



The Iranian official expressed optimism for the future trajectory of Tehran-Riyadh ties, stating a desire for accelerated progress.

Iran and Saudi Arabia normalized relations under a China-brokered agreement signed in Beijing in March 2023, which stipulated the resumption of full diplomatic relations, including the reopening of embassies, within two months.