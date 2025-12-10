Araghchi calls for ‘strong region’ as Tehran hosts high-level China–Saudi consultations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is working toward a “strong region” free from the “destabilizing interference” of certain external powers.

Araghchi delivered the remarks in Tehran on Tuesday during talks with senior envoys from China and Saudi Arabia, held after the trio’s third round of trilateral consultations.

The minister emphasized that enduring peace and security in West Asia depend on collective cooperation among regional countries. He also commended China’s “constructive role” in West Asian affairs and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with its neighbors — including Saudi Arabia — under its good-neighborliness policy.

Araghchi pointed to the “upward trajectory” in relations between Tehran and Riyadh, noting ongoing high-level exchanges, particularly between the two foreign ministries.

He further highlighted China’s role in promoting global peace and stability, advancing multilateralism and the rule of law, and supporting cooperation among developing nations, describing these contributions as “highly significant.”

Araghchi said both Iran and China are determined to utilize all available channels to deepen their bilateral relationship.

Representing Beijing and Riyadh, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyi and Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Kharaii expressed appreciation to Iran for hosting the trilateral talks and affirmed their countries’ willingness to expand cooperation with Tehran “across all sectors.”

The meeting, also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, concluded with the signing of a joint document by the three deputy foreign ministers.

One section of the document highlighted China’s readiness to continue supporting and encouraging steps taken by Iran and Saudi Arabia to strengthen their relations across multiple fields.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March 2023 — following several days of intensive, China-mediated negotiations — to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after a seven-year rift.