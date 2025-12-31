Drought persists despite intensified precipitation

TEHRAN – Despite recent heavy rainfalls, water resources in the country are still under pressure, with a large part of the country grappling with drought.

Since the beginning of the current water (September 23) till December 29, an average of 72.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the country, showing an 11.3 mm rise in comparison to the long-term amount of 65.4 mm, ISNA reported.

During the same period, Hormozgan and Tehran provinces received the highest and lowest amounts of precipitation, respectively.

From December 23 to 29, the country received an average of 12.4 mm of rain, indicating a 121.8 percent increase compared to the long-term figure of 5.6 mm.

Heavy rainfalls from the beginning of winter till December 29 had an increase of 95.6 percent, as precipitation increased from 6.4 mm in the long term to 12.5 mm.

Due to recent elevated rainfall, twelve provinces, namely West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ilam, Bushehr, South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, Sistan-Baluchestan, Fars, Kordestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, and Yazd, received more rain than the average long-term amount. Since the beginning of the fall, precipitation in Hormozgan province increased from 42 mm in the long term to 173.7 mm.

However, rainfall in 19 provinces had been less than the long-term average. Precipitation in Tehran, Alborz, and Qazvin provinces had dropped by 81.7, 74.9, and 73.9 percent, respectively.

Over 17,000 individuals trapped in flood, blizzard rescued

From December 27 to 30, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) provided rescue services to 17,613 people affected by floods and snow blizzard in the country in 25 provinces of the country, including East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Ilam, Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr, Golestan, Gilan, Lorestan, Markazi, Hormozgan, Hamedan, and Yazd; 9 were killed in West Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Kordestan, and Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad provinces, IRNA reported.

Fifteen injured individuals were transferred to medical centers in East Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, and Kordestan provinces, and two are still missing.

IRCS teams cleaned 154 houses out of mud in Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, and Hormozgan provinces. They also provided emergency accommodation to 2,499 individuals, and transferred 349 others to safe places.

During the same period, 364 rescue teams consisting of 1,250 rescuers helped pull 3,948 vehicles out of the snow.

In the first two months of winter, rainfall is forecast to be normal and higher than last year’s amount. However, water tension will continue despite projected normal rainfall in winter.

Iran is facing an unprecedented water crisis that threatens not only its agricultural sector but also regional stability and global food markets.

