Iran, Russia hold joint energy working group meeting

TEHRAN- The Iran-Russia Energy Working Group meeting was held, co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for International and Commercial Affairs and Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister, during which emphasis was placed on operationalizing strategic memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The Joint Energy Working Group of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was held online on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for International and Commercial Affairs, and Roman Mashavin, Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia. The latest status of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Mostafa Barzegar, Director General of Europe, America, and CIS Countries at the International and Commercial Affairs Department of the Oil Ministry, representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Engineering Department of the Oil Ministry, as well as 32 representatives from the Russian side, including managers and senior experts from major energy companies in that country.

The main focus of the negotiations was on reviewing, summarizing, and following up on existing memoranda of understanding between the two countries within the framework of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee, and assessing their progress in various energy fields.

During this working group, the parties reviewed the measures taken, discussed the technical, executive, and scheduling aspects of joint projects, and emphasized the necessity for greater coordination between executive bodies and relevant companies to accelerate the operationalization of the agreements.

Furthermore, potential obstacles to the implementation of the memoranda of understanding and solutions for their resolution within the framework of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

