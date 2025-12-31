Iranian women weightlifters have bright future: Anoushiravani

TEHRAN - Sajjad Anoushiravani, president of the Iran Weightlifting Federation, given the strong talent and potential of Iranian women, they will soon win medals at the Asian and even world level.

He said that the significant progress is expected in women’s weightlifting before the Olympic Games, noting that several talented athletes are currently active in the discipline and are expected to shine more in international competitions.

He added that national team training camps for both women and men are already underway and that greater investment will be directed toward the women’s division.

Anoushiravani pointed to the federation’s talent identification programs, explaining that 214 athletes aged 10 to 12 participated in last year’s festival, while this year the number has exceeded 700, reflecting growing interest among girls and boys and effective grassroots investment.

He also said Iran will compete strongly next year at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, and the World Championships in China, which will serve as the first Olympic qualification event.

Anoushiravani added that revitalizing the weightlifting league is another key goal. This year, 12 teams competed in the senior league and eight in the youth league, and a women’s league will be officially launched next year.

He also highlighted increased support for coaches and referees, noting that 24 national team coaches now receive monthly salaries and referees’ fees have been significantly raised.