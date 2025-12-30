Iran, Oman call for greater Islamic coordination amid rising regional tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi have stressed the need for sustained consultation and coordination among Islamic countries to address the drivers of division and instability in the region.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the two ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and international developments. They discussed various aspects of Iran–Oman cooperation and explored ways to further deepen ties between the two countries.

Araghchi voiced concern over the evolving situation in southern Yemen, underscoring the responsibility of regional states to work together to safeguard Yemen’s territorial integrity and promote stability. He emphasized that coordinated regional efforts are essential to preventing further escalation.

Tensions in Yemen escalated on December 3, when forces loyal to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) took control of Hadramout following clashes with Saudi-backed armed groups. The STC later expanded into the eastern governorate of al-Mahrah without reported resistance and has since begun recruiting local forces in both areas.

Following the STC’s recent territorial gains, Saudi Arabia conducted airstrikes on Friday against STC positions. The strikes reportedly targeted several locations used by the Hadrami Elite Forces in the Ghayl bin Yamin area, near major oil fields. According to reports, the attacks caused no casualties or damage to military equipment.

The STC said on Saturday that it is moving closer to declaring an independent state in southern Yemen.

During their conversation, Araghchi and Albusaidi also reviewed developments across West Asia, the Mediterranean, and the Horn of Africa. They reiterated the importance of ongoing dialogue, consultation, and collective approaches among Islamic countries to counter sources of discord and instability throughout the region.