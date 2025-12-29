Araghchi urges regional cooperation on Yemen in calls with UAE, Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, especially the conflict in Yemen.

In his call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two officials welcomed what they described as steadily improving relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi and stressed the importance of following up on matters of mutual interest, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi also raised recent developments in southern Yemen, urging regional countries to support Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity and to help ensure the legitimate demands of the Yemeni people are met. He said Iran believes the Yemen crisis can only be resolved through intra-Yemeni dialogue focused on preserving the country’s territorial integrity.

Sheikh Abdullah, for his part, underscored the need to maintain peace and stability in Yemen and across the region, and outlined the UAE’s efforts aimed at reducing tensions in Yemen.

The two ministers also agreed on the importance of stronger regional coordination to reinforce stability in Yemen and safeguard peace in the wider region.

Araghchi later spoke by phone with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with the two discussing Iran–Saudi relations as well as regional and international issues, IRNA said.

During the call, Araghchi again pointed to developments in southern Yemen, emphasizing the need to preserve the country’s unity and implement the agreed roadmap.

He also condemned what Iran described as Israeli attacks against Lebanon and said the international community — particularly the parties guaranteeing the ceasefire — bears responsibility for halting further aggression and preventing continued harm to Lebanese civilians.

Prince Faisal, according to the report, stressed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among regional countries to preserve peace and stability, and called for Israel to be held accountable.