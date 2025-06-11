Araghchi engages in high-stakes diplomacy at Oslo Forum 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Norway on Tuesday to participate in the 22nd annual Oslo Forum, joining over 100 mediators, policymakers, and diplomats from across the globe.

The high-level retreat, co-hosted by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), aims to redefine conflict resolution strategies amid growing global instability.

According to the Forum’s official website, discussions will center on ceasefires, backchannel negotiations, and the long-term implementation of sustainable peace agreements.

Araghchi actively contributed to a specialized panel discussion on Wednesday, engaging with the foreign ministers of Oman and Egypt, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and the Foreign Minister of Norway to explore ways of adapting peace efforts to volatile geopolitical landscapes.

The Forum’s theme, “All hands on deck: mediation in a changing world,” resonated through dialogues on critical conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On the sidelines, Araghchi held pivotal meetings with key regional counterparts.

He met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. The discussion marked a continuation of dialogue between the two nations since Prince Khalid bin Salman’s Tehran visit and the recent phone call between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Araghchi also convened separately with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, reinforcing longstanding bilateral ties.

The ministers explored avenues to bolster regional stability, particularly as Muscat has mediated five rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Further amplifying regional coordination, Araghchi participated in a trilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Albusaidi and Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Expatriates, Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty.

According to the official statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the trilateral meeting emphasized the necessity of avoiding military solutions in addressing regional crises. Instead, the ministers underscored the priority of political solutions and dialogue as the only sustainable path to resolving regional disputes.

Additionally, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Cairo’s support for nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

The statement stressed the importance of continuing these discussions to preserve stability and security in the region.

The Oslo Forum, established in 2003, provides a confidential setting for candid conversations on peacemaking.

This year’s attendees included figures such as China’s Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao and Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized the urgency of such gatherings, stating: “Mediation and diplomacy are frontline instruments for global stability. In an era of rising tensions and shifting alliances, platforms like this are indispensable.”