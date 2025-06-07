Iran FM discusses regional security and Islamic unity in calls with Egypt and Pakistan

TEHRAN – In a series of diplomatic engagements coinciding with the Eid al-Adha celebrations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Egypt and Pakistan on Saturday, underscoring regional solidarity and addressing pressing geopolitical challenges.

During a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, both leaders extended mutual congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, a gesture reflecting enduring cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

The discussion then turned to regional developments, particularly the perpetuation of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, with both parties emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering and advance stability in West Asia.

Separately, Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who conveyed festive greetings and expressed hopes for Iran’s continued prosperity.

The officials jointly condemned recent Tel Aviv’s military actions against Lebanon and Syria, labeling them “provocative and destabilizing.”

They also reiterated the imperative of Islamic unity to counter regional turbulence, with Qureshi stating, “The ummah must stand united to safeguard its interests and ensure global peace.”

Both conversations highlighted Iran’s proactive diplomatic outreach amid heightened regional tensions.

Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to fostering dialogue among Muslim-majority nations, stressing that “solidarity and collective action remain paramount to confronting shared challenges”.

Officials from both Egypt and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of sustained communication to deepen bilateral ties and coordinate responses to emerging security threats.