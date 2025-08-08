Crushing response awaits Iran’s enemies: top commander

TEHRAN – Iran’s top military commander has warned that any future act of aggression against Iran would be met with a “decisive and crushing” response, unlike any seen before.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, made the remarks on Thursday during a ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of several senior Iranian military commanders in the unprovoked Israeli-US aggression of June.

He lauded the country’s combat readiness and defense strength, declaring that the Islamic Republic possesses “complete deterrence” against any enemy threat.

“The deterrence power of the Islamic Republic is complete, and as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said, the Iranian nation is fully prepared both for negotiations and for defense,” Mousavi stated.

Mousavi said the killing of Iranian commanders, scientists, students, and athletes in last month’s attack had only strengthened national unity and amplified the spirit of resilience.

“The enemies fail to understand that if any aggressor sets foot on this soil, Iranians—regardless of creed or belief—will stand united against them,” he asserted.

On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iran, triggering a 12-day war that claimed at least 1,064 lives. The United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, a move Tehran condemned as a grave violation of international law.

In retaliation, Iran’s armed forces struck strategic targets across the occupied Palestinian territories as well as the al-Undead air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia. By June 24, Iran’s counterstrikes had forced a halt to this illegal aggression.

Mousavi accused Israel of seeking to drag Iran into chaos and conflict, describing the “child-killing Zionist regime” as a collapsing power.

“This regime is like a brakeless vehicle, hurtling toward destruction,” he said, warning US and Western leaders not to sacrifice their nations’ futures to protect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He stressed that Iranians “will never forget the wounds of America’s betrayals and crimes,” adding that future generations will continue to demand justice for the nation’s suffering.

The general reaffirmed Iran’s message of peace and stability for the region, pledging to work toward lasting security through regional cooperation while preventing Israel from advancing its “expansionist” agenda through division and sedition.