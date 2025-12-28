US using Iraqi airspace to spy on Iran

In an interview with Iraqi media, Mohammad Kazem al-Sadeq said Tehran has identified U.S. spy planes which used Iraqi skies to monitor Iranian soil. He also warned that the U.S. supports Israeli jet fighters in Iraqi airspace, which amounts to a “threat.”

His remarks come as American and Israeli fighter jets used Iraqi airspace to fire missiles at Iran both before and after the 12-day U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran back in June. Iraq has, twice so far, filed a complaint with the United Nations against Tel Aviv for that. The first time was after the Israeli regime responded to Operation True Promise II, which featured retaliatory strikes conducted by Iran against Israel in late 2024. The second time that Baghdad lodged a complaint was after the U.S.-Israeli military aggression in Iran in June, 2025.

Recently, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani where the two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways of expanding mutual cooperation as well as the implementation of a joint security agreement.

Later in a post on his X account, Larijani said that abuses of Iraqi skies by the United States and Israeli regime were being pursued by the Iraqi government.

“Development of economic relations between Iran and Iraq was the main topic of meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji,” read the post.

"It is crystal clear that economic sustainability requires sustainable security," he said, adding that "Iran appreciates Iraq's positions during 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran."

“The abuses of Iraqi skies by the US and Israel are being followed up by our friends in this country. Iraq is independent and must have full independence,” Iran’s top security official added.

Also, during a joint press conference after their meeting, Araji said Baghdad will not allow any use of Iraqi territory or airspace to threaten Iran or any neighboring country.

“Iraq will not, in any way, permit the use of its land or airspace to threaten Iran or any neighboring country,” he said. “Baghdad remains fully committed to the security agreement signed with Tehran,” he added.

In August, Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance security coordination along their shared border.

“The Iraqi government is working to consolidate regional stability and prevent any escalation or tension that could threaten regional security,” added Araji.

Iraq lacks the technical capabilities necessary to prevent Israel and the U.S. from violating its airspace. So far, its only means of protest has been to file official complaints with international bodies. It remains unclear whether new plans have been developed or if Baghdad will seek assistance from other nations.

