Iran, Turkey stress parliamentary cooperation to boost bilateral ties

TEHRAN – In line with efforts to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary relations, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Iran’s ambassador to Ankara, met and held talks with Abdulrahim Dosak, head of Turkey’s parliamentary group at the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The cordial meeting highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation between Tehran and Ankara, as well as the need for closer coordination among Islamic countries in addressing regional challenges.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of Iran–Turkey relations and stressed the importance of exchanging parliamentary delegations and continuing cooperation between the two countries’ parliamentary friendship groups, describing such channels as key to expanding ties.

They also discussed the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Parliamentary Union of OIC member states, emphasizing the need to use the platform to defend the interests of the Islamic world in international forums.

On July 2025, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, calling on Islamic and regional countries, especially Iran and Turkey, to unite and remain strong in opposition to the United States and Israel.

Additionally, Iran’s Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation travelled from Tehran to Ankara on May 29 as part of ongoing efforts to bolster parliamentary engagement between the two countries.

On its first day in Ankara, the Iranian delegation held meetings with Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmu? and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz. The two sides exchanged views on the importance of parliamentary cooperation and explored ways to further deepen coordination.

Discussions also covered a wide range of practical cooperation areas, including developing joint border markets, opening new border crossings, improving transport and communication routes, launching provincial-level exchanges, enhancing border security cooperation, and stepping up joint efforts to combat terrorism.