Iran exports non-oil goods worth $6.8b to Turkey in a year

TEHRAN – Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $6.8 billion to Turkey in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2025, according to an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, said that Turkey was Iran’s fourth top export destination in the previous year.

Exporting commodities valued at $12.4 billion to Iran, Turkey was Iran’s third top source of import in that year, the official added.

On March 11, Iran’s ambassador to Turkey announced a significant rise in bilateral trade between Tehran and Ankara, stating that the trade volume between the two nations reached $11.8 billion last year and has surpassed $17.5 billion as of February this year. The figure is expected to hit $19 billion by year-end.

According to IRNA, citing Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Mohammad-Hossein Habibollahzadeh made the remarks during a virtual session of the Iran-Turkey Joint Transport Committee, emphasizing the importance of transit development. He noted that transit and transport volumes between the two countries have increased by $7.0 billion this year, though further infrastructural improvements are required in rail, air, maritime, and port sectors.

Habibollahzadeh highlighted the significant traffic between Iran and Turkey, stating that six million passengers and approximately 330,000 trucks crossed the two countries' borders last year. In response to the growing trade volume, both countries have agreed to increase border crossings from three to five. Expanding rail connectivity and increasing flights are also part of the agenda.

The envoy welcomed the swift follow-up on recent meetings between the two countries’ transport ministers, which reflects a strong commitment to expanding transport and logistics cooperation. He expressed hope that key decisions would be made to further advance transport ties between Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister, Saeed Rasouli, emphasized the strategic importance of Iran and Turkey in the southern Caspian Sea corridor linking China to Europe. He said that transit would remain a key subject in upcoming ministerial talks between the two countries.

Turkey’s Deputy Transport Minister, Durmush Enver, reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to expanding transport and transit cooperation, underscoring the need for modern infrastructure and necessary investments. He also stressed the importance of completing the Iran-Turkey railway connection at the Cheshmeh Soraya border crossing.

The meeting focused on maximizing road, rail, maritime, and air transport cooperation, as well as resolving existing transit challenges. Other key issues included facilitating border crossings, addressing restrictions and tariffs on Iranian and Turkish fleets, and adjusting fuel pricing for Turkish trucks in Iran.

Discussions also covered the recently launched Tehran-Van passenger train and the possibility of extending the route to Ankara and Istanbul. Both sides reviewed rail freight operations, plans to boost cargo transport, and the status of empty freight wagons in both countries.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh and Samad Hasanzadeh, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), traveled to Turkey alongside a delegation of agricultural and food industry professionals in January.

As reported, the agriculture minister and his accompanying delegation attended an Iran-Turkey Agricultural Business Forum on January 10, in Ankara.

The events featured Nouri Qezeljeh, Hasanzadeh, Hossein Pirmoazen, the deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, senior Agriculture Ministry officials, and private sector representatives.

Discussions focused on addressing trade barriers, fostering bilateral ties, and enhancing export potentials.

Speaking at a gathering of Iranian agricultural professionals in Ankara, Nouri Qezeljeh stated that the government’s resolve to support private sector growth, removing obstacles to agricultural and food exports remains a top priority.

He emphasized the need to modernize food packaging and facilitate export terminal licenses to expand export markets.

The minister also underscored the importance of resolving customs challenges faced by Iranian exporters in Turkey, advocating for stable policies to prevent ad-hoc regulations that undermine exporters' credibility. He added that the private sector, with its emphasis on efficiency and innovation, plays a vital role in overcoming economic challenges.

This high-profile delegation, including 180 Iranian agricultural exporters and producers, marked one of the largest economic missions between the two countries, showcasing the potential for enhanced trade and collaboration in agriculture and food industries.

MA