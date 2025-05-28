Iran, Turkey customs authorities sign cooperation agreement

TEHRAN – The customs chiefs of Iran and Turkey signed a bilateral cooperation agreement during a meeting in which both sides expressed determination to boost trade ties.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Foroud Asgari, Iran’s deputy minister of finance and economic affairs and and head of the IRICA, met with Sezai Uçarmak, Turkey’s deputy minister of customs and trade.

The two officials emphasized that the current level of trade and customs cooperation does not reflect the countries’ technical capabilities and political will.

Asgari stated that Iran aims not only to restore previous trade records with Turkey but to surpass them, given the current conditions and available resources.

He identified the Bazargan border crossing as Iran’s top customs priority, calling it the most important land border and expressing hope that it will soon become a model for other crossings.

Uçarmak highlighted the strategic importance of both countries in the region and said their trade exchanges should match their historical, cultural, and geopolitical significance.

The two sides agreed on the need to enhance infrastructure, activate more border crossings, and specifically increase truck transit between the two nations.

According to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $189 million to Turkey in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 21).

The IRICA data showed that Turkey was Iran’s fourth top non-oil export destination in the mentioned month.

Exporting commodities valued at $538 million to Iran, Turkey was Iran's third source of non-oil import in the said month, the IRICA report added.

As previously announced by Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $6.8 billion to Turkey in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2025.

Akbarpour said that Turkey was Iran’s fourth top export destination in the previous year.

Exporting commodities valued at $12.4 billion to Iran, Turkey was Iran’s third top source of import in that year, the official added.

On March 11, Iran’s ambassador to Turkey announced a significant rise in bilateral trade between Tehran and Ankara, stating that the trade volume between the two nations reached $11.8 billion last year and has surpassed $17.5 billion as of February this year. The figure is expected to hit $19 billion by year-end.

According to IRNA, citing Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Mohammad-Hossein Habibollahzadeh made the remarks during a virtual session of the Iran-Turkey Joint Transport Committee, emphasizing the importance of transit development. He noted that transit and transport volumes between the two countries have increased by $7.0 billion this year, though further infrastructural improvements are required in rail, air, maritime, and port sectors.

Habibollahzadeh highlighted the significant traffic between Iran and Turkey, stating that six million passengers and approximately 330,000 trucks crossed the two countries' borders last year. In response to the growing trade volume, both countries have agreed to increase border crossings from three to five. Expanding rail connectivity and increasing flights are also part of the agenda.

The envoy welcomed the swift follow-up on recent meetings between the two countries’ transport ministers, which reflects a strong commitment to expanding transport and logistics cooperation. He expressed hope that key decisions would be made to further advance transport ties between Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister Saeed Rasouli, emphasized the strategic importance of Iran and Turkey in the southern Caspian Sea corridor linking China to Europe. He said that transit would remain a key subject in upcoming ministerial talks between the two countries.

Turkey’s Deputy Transport Minister, Durmush Enver reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to expanding transport and transit cooperation, underscoring the need for modern infrastructure and necessary investments. He also stressed the importance of completing the Iran-Turkey railway connection at the Cheshmeh Soraya border crossing.

The meeting focused on maximizing road, rail, maritime, and air transport cooperation, as well as resolving existing transit challenges. Other key issues included facilitating border crossings, addressing restrictions and tariffs on Iranian and Turkish fleets, and adjusting fuel pricing for Turkish trucks in Iran.

Discussions also covered the recently launched Tehran-Van passenger train and the possibility of extending the route to Ankara and Istanbul. Both sides reviewed rail freight operations, plans to boost cargo transport, and the status of empty freight wagons in both countries.

