Araghchi congratulates Turkey on Republic Day, calls for deeper bilateral ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended warm congratulations to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as well as to the government and people of Turkey, on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

In a message conveyed to Fidan on the occasion of Republic Day, Araghchi praised the long-standing friendship and close neighborhood ties between the two countries, expressing hope that bilateral relations would continue to expand in all fields.

“I sincerely congratulate the government and the friendly and neighboring nation of Turkey, as well as my brother, Mr. Hakan Fidan, the esteemed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on the 102nd anniversary of your National Day,” Araghchi said.

He went on to emphasize that the strong foundations of cooperation between Tehran and Ankara are built upon “the shared interests of two great Muslim and neighboring nations,” and that this partnership should continue to grow “in the spirit of realism and good neighborliness.”

Highlighting the importance of maintaining constructive engagement, Araghchi expressed confidence that the two nations could further strengthen their collaboration in political, economic, and regional affairs, contributing to peace and stability across the region.

Concluding his message, the top Iranian diplomat wished “success, progress, and lasting prosperity” for the Turkish government and people, reaffirming Iran’s readiness to work closely with Ankara to deepen their strategic and mutually beneficial relations.