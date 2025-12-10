International silence enables ‘ongoing atrocities’ against Palestinians: Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed warned that global inaction is allowing Israel to continue its “ongoing atrocities” against Palestinians, urging immediate international measures to halt the violence and ensure accountability.

“The world should firmly, collectively and immediately move to put an end to the crime of genocide, especially by Israel, and to honor the dignity of the victims,” said the top diplomat on Tuesday while addressing the UN General Assembly meeting on the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, which is annually observed on December 9.

He said Iran once again reiterates its commitments to fighting genocide and preventing this crime.

Iran has, on numerous occasions, condemned Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Recently, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank and the killing and torture of residents of the region.

He pointed to the continuous attacks by the Zionist forces and settlers on Palestinian camps in Nablus and Jenin, the assassination of Palestinians, the arbitrary arrests of West Bank's residents, and destruction of Palestinian farmers' homes and farms, and called on the international community to address the brutal crimes taking place in this part of the occupied Palestine.

The spokesman then referred to reports by the human rights organizations on the long-term detention of hundreds of Palestinian children and torture that led to the deaths of dozens of Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli regime's detention centers and prisons, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council to address the gross violations of Palestinian human rights by the Zionist regime.

Baqaei stressed the need to record each of these heinous crimes as crimes against humanity and to punish the Zionist criminals.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iravani said prevention of genocide is not simply a common goal; rather it is a binding commitment enshrined in international law and an onerous responsibility toward humanity.

“Indeed, whenever and wherever the threat of genocide emerges, it is our collective duty to prevent it and punish the perpetrators,” he explained.

Iravani said all UN member states are obliged to prevent and punish perpetrators of genocide and not to offer any kind of support or assistance to the perpetrators.

Recently, in a statement, Palestinian officials announced that the Israeli regime continues to commit war crimes and implement repressive policies against prisoners in its jails.

They emphasized that the Israeli regime employs arbitrary arrests and torture as instruments of war, arguing that the actions against Palestinian prisoners qualify as war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law, meriting accountability and punishment.

Additionally, the officials pointed out that the ongoing obstruction of visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross to these prisoners, as well as the denial of family visits, constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

Palestinian officials held the Zionist regime fully responsible for the lives and safety of the prisoners, stressing that the silence of the international community only encourages this regime to persist in its crimes and systematic violations against these individuals.