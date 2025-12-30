‘Illegal and coercive’, FM Araghchi condemns US actions against Venezuela

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s firm opposition to any action that threatens Venezuela’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, saying he is confident the country will safeguard its independence in the face of external pressure.

Araghchi made the remarks during a video conference with Iran’s ambassador to Caracas, Ali Chegini, and staff at Iran’s diplomatic mission in Venezuela. During the meeting, he praised the efforts of Iranian diplomats and received an update on the latest developments in bilateral relations between Tehran and Caracas.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed Iran’s clear rejection of the unlawful and coercive measures targeting Venezuela, arguing that national unity and social cohesion will enable the Venezuelan people to protect their independence and national interests. He singled out the United States as the source of illegal actions against the South American country.

Ambassador Chegini, for his part, briefed Araghchi on steps already taken and ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

Separately, Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed reports claiming that Iranian diplomats or companies were withdrawing from Venezuela. Speaking at his weekly press conference in Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described the reports as “completely false,” saying Iran’s ambassador and embassy staff remain fully engaged in their duties and that the diplomatic mission continues to operate actively.

Baqaei also rejected claims that an Iranian company had pulled out of Venezuela, explaining that the report originated about a year ago and had since been misinterpreted. He said recent developments in Venezuela have raised international concern, noting them as a challenge to the global rules-based order.

He accused the United States of violating international norms through its actions in the Caribbean, noting that US officials have openly acknowledged intentions to seize Venezuela’s oil resources.

The comments come amid heightened tensions following claims by US President Donald Trump that a dock in Venezuela used to load “boats with drugs” had been attacked. The announcement followed a US military statement saying it had carried out another strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing at least two people.

Venezuela has not commented on the attack, and there has been no independent confirmation of a US strike inside the country.

The claims come as the Trump administration intensifies pressure on Caracas as part of what it describes as a broader campaign against drug smuggling bound for the United States. Venezuelan authorities strongly deny any involvement in drug trafficking, insisting that Washington’s real objective is to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro and gain control of the country’s vast oil reserves, the largest proven reserves in the world.

According to the US administration, at least 107 people have been killed in 30 attacks carried out since early September.