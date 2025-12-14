What Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said at his weekly briefing

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday addressed a broad range of regional and international developments, reaffirming its diplomatic positions on issues spanning regional conflicts, relations with neighboring countries, and disputes with the United States and its allies.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Monday in Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei outlined Iran’s views on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, diplomatic ties with Lebanon, regional security challenges, ongoing engagement with international institutions, and recent diplomatic initiatives, while strongly criticizing the continued foreign intervention and double standards in international affairs.

‘Diplomatic ties with Lebanon remain intact’

Baqaei reaffirmed that diplomatic relations between Tehran and Beirut remain fully in place, rejecting claims that Lebanon has blocked the deployment of Iran’s new ambassador.

“Iran has an ambassador to Lebanon, and Lebanon’s new ambassador to Tehran has already been deployed,” he said. He added that the process of appointing Iran’s new ambassador to Beirut is underway and expressed hope that it will be completed soon.

Baqaei cautioned against statements that could distract Lebanon from its core priority: defending its territorial integrity against Israeli aggression.

'US insistence on granting Israel absolute immunity paralyzes meaningful action in Gaza’

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Baqaei said Israeli military operations, combined with harsh winter conditions, flooding, and heavy rainfall, have dramatically worsened humanitarian conditions. He stated that numerous Palestinian children have died from exposure to the cold.

“What is happening in Gaza is an obvious genocide,” he said, adding that this assessment is supported by findings and rulings from international legal bodies, including advisory opinions issued by the International Court of Justice.

Baqaei also accused Israel of continued violations of Lebanon’s and Syria’s sovereignty, saying the international community has failed to act due to U.S. support for Israel. He argued that Washington’s insistence on granting Israel “absolute immunity” has paralyzed meaningful international action.

Gaza's Government Media Office has issued updates detailing the extent of the devastation left by Storm Byron across Gaza, reporting that more than 250,000 displaced Palestinians were impacted by the storm, with another 1.5 million people sheltering in tents partially affected.

Meanwhile, Gaza's already war-battered infrastructure and roads have been further eroded, impeding access for ambulances and civil defense vehicles.

‘US interventions the root cause of instability in region’

Baqaei sharply criticized recent remarks by U.S. officials, including statements by the U.S. special envoy for Syria and comments from the U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Iran’s nuclear facilities. He said such remarks amount to an explicit admission of Washington’s interventionist policies in West Asia.

In an interview with the UAE-based IMI Media Group, published by The National newspaper on Friday, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said that since 1946, the United States has led about 93 coups or “regime change” attempts across the world, including two in Iran, none of which succeeded.



“The instability in the region and the rise of terrorism are the direct result of U.S. interventions,” Baqaei said, arguing that acknowledgments of past mistakes should be accompanied by accountability.

He added that U.S. strategic documents make clear that Washington’s primary concern in the region is Israel, accusing the United States of maintaining a condescending attitude toward regional nations and continuing to interfere in their internal affairs.

‘Allegations of Iran’s interference in Venezuela are baseless’

Baqaei also dismissed allegations of Iranian interference in Venezuela as baseless, describing them as entirely irrelevant. He pointed to Washington’s long record of orchestrating coups and engineering regime change across Latin America.

Baqaei stressed that Venezuela, as a sovereign and independent state, has the inherent right to determine its own foreign policy and to engage with countries that treat it on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests. He argued that responsibility lies not with Caracas or its partners, but with those who seek to undermine the Venezuelan people’s right to self-determination and impose their political will on independent nations in Latin America and the wider Western Hemisphere.

He also criticized the United States for intensifying pressure on Venezuela by deploying military forces to the Caribbean under what Washington describes as an anti–drug trafficking mission, a justification Venezuelan officials say lacks credible evidence. According to Caracas, U.S. forces have carried out multiple lethal operations against alleged drug vessels since September, resulting in more than 80 deaths.

Venezuelan authorities have warned that the campaign amounts to a disguised act of aggression aimed at destabilizing the country, arguing that Washington’s underlying goal is regime change and eventual control over Venezuela’s extensive oil resources.



‘Israel’s actions in Yemen aligns with broader strategy of fragmenting the region’

Baqaei warned that developments in Yemen should concern all regional states, arguing they align with Israel’s broader strategy of fragmenting countries in the region. He reiterated Iran’s support for Yemen’s unity and stability.

Yemen has long been subjected to foreign interference, a pattern that has persisted for decades. The Ansarullah movement exercises substantial authority over the country’s northwestern areas, including the capital, Sana’a.

In recent months, the group has attracted heightened international scrutiny due to its operations against Israel and its actions affecting shipping in the Red Sea, which it has linked to Israel’s war in Gaza.

At the same time, the United States and Israel have conducted deadly strikes in and around Sana’a, attacks that have resulted in civilian deaths.

On Syria, Baqaei said the Syrian people oppose Israeli attacks on their territory and warned that continued strikes and ongoing occupation of Syrian land would undermine prospects for stability and security, with broader implications for the region.

‘Politically motivated use of JCPOA mechanisms lacks legitimacy’

Baqaei said Iran considers UN Security Council Resolution 2231 effectively concluded, noting that this view is shared by two permanent members of the Security Council.

Regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said Iran remains in contact with the agency through its mission in Vienna but urged IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to adopt a strictly technical and impartial approach.

“Iran is fully aware of its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he said, adding that responsibility for the current situation lies with those who undermined previous agreements.

‘Iran views diplomacy as only one available tool to end conflicts’

Asked about the prospects for negotiations and the risk of renewed conflict, Baqaei said Iran has demonstrated its strength across multiple domains and views diplomacy as only one available tool.

“Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression,” he said, adding that there is no ambiguity in Iran’s position or readiness.

‘US should refrain from politicizing sports’

Baqaei also addressed concerns that the United States might deny visas to Iran’s national football team for the World Cup. He said the U.S., as host country, is obligated under FIFA regulations to facilitate participation.

“We have formally protested through FIFA and the U.S. Interests Section,” he said, expressing hope that Washington would refrain from politicizing sports and cultural events.

‘Regional interests must come before political courtesies’

Finally, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s position on its three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, urging regional states to prioritize collective security concerns rather than politically motivated claims.

Historically, the Persian Gulf islands of Bu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have belonged to Iran, a fact supported by numerous historical, legal, and geographical documents both within Iran and globally.

Nonetheless, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly asserted claims over the islands.

The islands came under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971—one day after British forces withdrew and two days before the UAE formally became a federation—Iran’s sovereignty over them was reinstated.

Iran has also designated November 30 as the Persian Gulf Trio Islands National Day, marking its ancient sovereignty over Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb