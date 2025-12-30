Iran blacklists Royal Canadian Navy as ‘terror organization’

TEHRAN – Iran has officially designated the Royal Canadian Navy as a terrorist organization, responding to Canada’s “illegal decision” last year to target part of the Iranian Armed Forces.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the designation was made under the framework of the law titled Reciprocal Action Against the US Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Terrorist Organization, extending its provisions to include Canada.

The ministry accused Ottawa of violating fundamental principles of international law by labeling the IRGC—a recognized branch of Iran’s official armed forces—as a terrorist entity. Citing the principle of reciprocity and Article 7 of the 2019 law, Iran said any country that follows or supports the United States’ decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization is subject to reciprocal action. On that basis, the Royal Canadian Navy has been officially identified as a terrorist organization.

The statement framed the move as a direct response to Canada’s 2024 decision to place the IRGC on its terrorist list, which Iranian authorities condemned at the time as part of a continued hostile approach toward Tehran.

Iran recalled that Canada severed diplomatic relations and closed its embassy in Tehran in 2012, citing Iran’s support for Syria, its nuclear program, and alleged threats to Israel. At the same time, Ottawa removed the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), an anti-Iranian group responsible for attacks on Iranian officials and civilians, from its list of terrorist organizations after a decade-long campaign and lobbying by the group.

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that Canada has long served as a haven for Iranian fugitives accused of embezzlement and financial crimes, including former banker Mahmoud Reza Khavari, who fled to Canada after a $2.6-billion fraud was uncovered in 2011.

Iran has consistently rejected foreign designations of the IRGC, calling them legally unfounded and contrary to international norms. In 2022, Tehran imposed sanctions on eight Canadian officials and one institution over their support for anti-Iranian terrorist activities, including backing for the MKO.