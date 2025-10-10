Gaza truce deal not end of road; criminals should be held accountable: Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has expressed the country’s backing for a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the truce agreement in Gaza “is not the end of the road” and that those behind the crimes committed by the Tel Aviv regime must be tried in international courts.

She described the Palestinian nation’s resistance as legitimate and an integral part of the process to reclaim their rights, calling on the international community to fulfill their legal and humanitarian responsibilities with regards to the war crimes and genocide in Gaza and to seriously take steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The spokeswoman urged all sides to remain vigilant, saying, “One shouldn’t be deceived by the Israeli regime and turn a blind eye to the repeated violation of international commitments and agreements.”

“Iran supports plans that will provide for the withdrawal of the occupying forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, the freedom of Palestinian prisoners and the fulfilment of their basic rights,” she noted.

On Thursday, Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced that it had reached a deal with the Israeli regime aimed at ending Israel’s two-year-plus genocidal war on Gaza. This deal is based on a proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite responding to the proposal, the group has sternly cautioned about the potential for the regime’s reneging on what has been agreed upon, citing Tel Aviv’s betrayal of similar arrangements in 2023 and January of this year.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has also warned the international community to remain vigilant against the “deception and breach of commitments” by the Israeli regime, following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

After two years of no-holds-barred genocidal war, the Israeli regime failed to subdue Gaza or dismantle the Palestinian Resistance, as it had envisioned following the historic and heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas-led Palestinian Resistance.

From the ruins of their homes and refugee camps across Gaza, new forms of resistance, resilience, and defiance emerged over the past two years. The Palestinian Resistance led by Hamas, though battered by the ruthless occupation, has remained organized, determined, and deeply rooted in national consciousness.

The vow to “erase Hamas” has become a symbol of hubris for the Zionist occupation, which was eventually compelled, under pressure from the Trump administration, to enter into a new truce with the very Resistance it had sought to annihilate.

Meanwhile, Israel’s strategy of collective punishment —obliterating neighborhoods, bombing hospitals and schools, and starving civilians across the besieged territory — was designed to break the will of Palestinians.

Yet, even amid unimaginable suffering, the spirit of steadfastness, or sumud, has only grown stronger among Palestinians over the past two years, who refuse to submit, surrender, or abandon their homeland.

Families displaced multiple times have refused to leave. Resistance has evolved and expanded beyond armed struggle, becoming deeply embedded in other spheres of life.

This comes as the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s judges have ruled that the tribunal’s arrest warrants for the Israeli regime’s prime minister and his former minister for military affairs would stand, defying overwhelming Israeli and American pressure.

The judges have dismissed the requests concerning the warrants that had been issued last November for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Western countries have always supported the Israeli regime, seeking to keep the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice from putting Israeli leaders on trial.